 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ramsuniforms_260417.jpg
Rams unveil refreshed uniforms and updated logos
nbc_pft_devonachane_260417.jpg
What’s next for Achane and the Dolphins?
nbc_pft_lawrencedeal_260417.jpg
How will Giants handle Lawrence situation?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ramsuniforms_260417.jpg
Rams unveil refreshed uniforms and updated logos
nbc_pft_devonachane_260417.jpg
What’s next for Achane and the Dolphins?
nbc_pft_lawrencedeal_260417.jpg
How will Giants handle Lawrence situation?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Jacoby Brissett not at Cardinals workouts, wants new contract

  
Published April 17, 2026 01:52 PM

The Cardinals haven’t named Jacoby Brissett their starting quarterback, but he reportedly would like a contractual commitment from the team that reflects the chance that he’ll be under center in Week 1.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Brissett has not been in attendance for the first phase of the team’s offseason program. The work is voluntary, so Brissett won’t be fined for his absence.

Brissett closed out last season as the starter and is reportedly looking for a new contract that provides him with more security than his current pact. Brissett is due to make a base salary of $4.88 million in 2026 with $1.5 million of that compensation is guaranteed.

Per the report, the Cardinals appear willing to address Brissett’s contract but it’s unclear when that might happen or what that might look like.

Gardner Minshew is the other option at quarterback in Arizona at the moment. General Manager Monti Ossenfort said on Thursday that the team will “see how that room works by the time we get to August” when asked about who will start and next week’s draft could bring another player into the mix.