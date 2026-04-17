Report: Jacoby Brissett not at Cardinals workouts, wants new contract

The Cardinals haven’t named Jacoby Brissett their starting quarterback, but he reportedly would like a contractual commitment from the team that reflects the chance that he’ll be under center in Week 1.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Brissett has not been in attendance for the first phase of the team’s offseason program. The work is voluntary, so Brissett won’t be fined for his absence.

Brissett closed out last season as the starter and is reportedly looking for a new contract that provides him with more security than his current pact. Brissett is due to make a base salary of $4.88 million in 2026 with $1.5 million of that compensation is guaranteed.

Per the report, the Cardinals appear willing to address Brissett’s contract but it’s unclear when that might happen or what that might look like.

Gardner Minshew is the other option at quarterback in Arizona at the moment. General Manager Monti Ossenfort said on Thursday that the team will “see how that room works by the time we get to August” when asked about who will start and next week’s draft could bring another player into the mix.