Cardinals won’t name a starting quarterback right now

Word in March was that Jacoby Brissett has not been told that he is in line to start at quarterback for the Cardinals and nothing has changed over the last few weeks.

Brissett closed out last season as the starter in Arizona and Kyler Murray was released early in the offseason, but Brissett’s experience came under a different head coach and General Manager Monti Ossenfort said at a Thursday press conference that the team is “not really naming anybody and we’ll see how that room works by the time we get to August.”

Gardner Minshew signed with the team as a free agent and head coach Mike LaFleur said that the current focus for both quarterbacks is on things other than the depth chart.

“Right now, none of that is even being discussed because all we’re trying to do is get a foundational aspect of what the system looks like,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur said he’s comfortable with the makeup of the quarterback room because both Brissett and Minshew have played a lot of football over their previous stops around the league. The Cardinals could add another signal caller with less experience in next week’s draft and the coming competition would be a wider one as a result.