 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jlove_260416.jpg
Florio would trade Jefferson for Love
nbc_pft_bryce_young_260416.jpg
How can Panthers build around Young?
nbc_pft_nfl_refs_260416.jpg
NFL ‘continuing process’ to bring in replacements

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jlove_260416.jpg
Florio would trade Jefferson for Love
nbc_pft_bryce_young_260416.jpg
How can Panthers build around Young?
nbc_pft_nfl_refs_260416.jpg
NFL ‘continuing process’ to bring in replacements

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals won’t name a starting quarterback right now

  
Published April 16, 2026 04:46 PM

Word in March was that Jacoby Brissett has not been told that he is in line to start at quarterback for the Cardinals and nothing has changed over the last few weeks.

Brissett closed out last season as the starter in Arizona and Kyler Murray was released early in the offseason, but Brissett’s experience came under a different head coach and General Manager Monti Ossenfort said at a Thursday press conference that the team is “not really naming anybody and we’ll see how that room works by the time we get to August.”

Gardner Minshew signed with the team as a free agent and head coach Mike LaFleur said that the current focus for both quarterbacks is on things other than the depth chart.

“Right now, none of that is even being discussed because all we’re trying to do is get a foundational aspect of what the system looks like,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur said he’s comfortable with the makeup of the quarterback room because both Brissett and Minshew have played a lot of football over their previous stops around the league. The Cardinals could add another signal caller with less experience in next week’s draft and the coming competition would be a wider one as a result.