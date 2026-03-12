Jacoby Brissett hasn’t been told he’ll be the Cardinals’ starter

With Kyler Murray officially gone from Arizona, the Cardinals need a starting quarterback. Some believe it will be Jacoby Brissett. If it is, that will be news to Brissett.

As recently noted by Josh Weinfuss of ESPN, Brissett hasn’t been informed that he enters 2026 as QB1.

Per Weinfuss: “According to a source, the Cardinals have not told Brissett that he will be their starting quarterback in 2026. Brissett is still under contract for this season and is scheduled to earn $4.88 million. Arizona agreed to a one-year deal with Gardner Minshew worth about $5.75 million but could grow to $8.25 million.”

Actually, Brissett has a $4.88 million base salary plus $510,000 in per-game active roster bonuses and a $50,000 workout bonus, pushing his base package to $5.44 million. That’s still less than the Minshew base package.

Brissett also can earn up to $2 million in incentives. Again, that’s less then the Minshew upside.

Neither player has a contract that cries out “starter.” Last year, the bottom of the veteran starter market belonged to Giants quarterback Russell Wilson, at a base package of $10.5 million. He ultimately started three games.

Our guess? Brissett will be gone, eventually. Minshew will be the backup. And the Cardinals will add a starter.

Kirk Cousins continues to make the most sense.