Will the Cardinals make a play for Kirk Cousins?

The Cardinals will be cutting quarterback Kyler Murray, who’ll be available to any other team. The Cardinals, meanwhile, will need an available quarterback.

They have Jacoby Brissett under contract for 2026, at a base package of $5.44 million. They agreed to terms on Monday with Gardner Minshew, on a one-year, $8 million deal. (More on that coming in a bit.)

Brissett is generally expected to be gone. Minshew surely isn’t expected to be the starter. So what will the Cardinals do?

The answer could be Kirk Cousins.

New coach Mike LaFleur comes from the McVay-Shanahan hive. And they love them some Kirk Cousins.

He will be cut on Wednesday. He will be available to any team. And as LaFleur tries to install his offense, he’ll want a quarterback who can run it.

It would be interesting to see Cousins in the same division as McVay and Shanahan, playing both of them twice per year.

Cousins needs a landing spot. He needs a place where he’ll be the starter. In Arizona, he would be.

Money will be an issue. Cousins has perfected the art of getting paid. He’ll command more than the $10 million the Falcons owe him for 2026.

Look around. Where else would he be QB1? While the Steelers would be wise to drop the Aaron Rodgers torch and pivot to Cousins, they apparently won’t. The Jets are a possibility, especially with Cousins emerging as a potential media presence.

Still, the Cardinals have a clear vacancy at the top of the depth chart. Cousins would be an obvious choice to fill it.