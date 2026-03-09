Cardinals agree to one-year deal with QB Gardner Minshew

#MinshewMania is headed to the desert.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew is signing a one-year deal with the Cardinals, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

The contract is worth $8 million, per Schefter.

Minshew, 29, spent last season with the Chiefs. While he started one game after quarterback Patrick Mahomes went down with a torn ACL, Minshew suffered a bone bruise in his knee that kept him out for the rest of the season.

Minshew has started at least one game every season since the Jaguars selected him in the sixth round of the 2019 draft. He went 7-6 as a starter for Indianapolis in 2023, earning a Pro Bowl berth. He started nine games for the Raiders in 2024, completing 66.3 percent of his throws for 2,013 yards with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

In all, Minshew has appeared in 63 games with 47 starts for Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, and Kansas City.

With Kyler Murray on his way out, Minshew will join a QBs room with Jacoby Brissett and Kedon Slovis.