D.C. Defenders lose starting QB Jordan Ta’amu with season-ending injury

Even though the UFL has been generating solid TV ratings, it’s had a hard time moving the needle. That’s largely because the NFL continues to dominate the calendar, even in the months when NFL games aren’t being played.

Still, certain developments merit a mention. Like this one: D.C. Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta’amu has been lost for the season due to an injury suffered in a Week 8 loss to Louisville.

“We never want to lose a quarterback of that caliber, especially a guy who’s been an MVP-level player and championship leader for us,” coach Shelby Harris said Monday. “But we still have a really good football team, and we are going to rally behind Spencer [Sanders] and Jason [Bean].”

The specific injury was not specified.

Ta’amu was named the XFL’s offensive player of the year in 2023, and he was the MVP of the UFL’s 2025 championship game. Undrafted in 2019, Ta’amu has had multiple NFL stints. He has never played in a regular-season NFL game.

For the 2026 UFL season, Ta’amu completed 109 of 177 passes for 1,515 yards and 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He rushed for 198 yards on 46 tries.

The UFL previously decided that the 2026 championship game will be played at Audi Field, the Defenders’ home stadium. At 5-3 with two games to play, the Defenders have not yet clinched a playoff berth. To get one, they’ll have to do it without Ta’amu.