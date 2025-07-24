 Skip navigation
Top News

Steven Alker, 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship
Steven Alker shoots 63 to take first-round lead at ISPS Handa Senior Open
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 12
Ineos-Grenadiers staff member David Rozman leaves Tour de France over doping allegation links
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 03 Duke's Mayo Bowl - Minnesota vs Virginia Tech
Shunned by hometown Razorbacks, redshirt-freshman Lindsey set to lead Minnesota offense

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smxiwebbint_250724.jpg
Webb ‘optimistic’ about recovery from knee injury
nbc_moto_smxifacts_250724.jpg
Jett’s dominance in Motocross mirroring Carmichael
nbc_roto_bigtenwinlessv2_250724.jpg
Will a Big Ten team go winless in-conference?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Steven Alker, 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship
Steven Alker shoots 63 to take first-round lead at ISPS Handa Senior Open
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 12
Ineos-Grenadiers staff member David Rozman leaves Tour de France over doping allegation links
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 03 Duke's Mayo Bowl - Minnesota vs Virginia Tech
Shunned by hometown Razorbacks, redshirt-freshman Lindsey set to lead Minnesota offense

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smxiwebbint_250724.jpg
Webb ‘optimistic’ about recovery from knee injury
nbc_moto_smxifacts_250724.jpg
Jett’s dominance in Motocross mirroring Carmichael
nbc_roto_bigtenwinlessv2_250724.jpg
Will a Big Ten team go winless in-conference?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Oregon a 'no to make playoff' in 2025

July 24, 2025 05:30 PM
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell examine Oregon's schedule and how that impacts taking the under on the win total. The roster losses also knock the Ducks down a peg from the class of the Big Ten.

nbc_moto_smxiwebbint_250724.jpg
08:45
Webb ‘optimistic’ about recovery from knee injury
nbc_moto_smxifacts_250724.jpg
02:37
Jett’s dominance in Motocross mirroring Carmichael
nbc_golf_lottiewoad_250724.jpg
03:24
Woad’s debut turns heads at Women’s Scottish Open
nbc_roto_justinfields_250724.jpg
01:17
‘Don’t give up’ on Fields despite toe injury
nbc_roto_kennethwalker_250724.jpg
01:16
Walker logged full practice to begin training camp
TDF_Stage_18_raw.jpg
38:46
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 18
nbc_btp_stage18_seg3_250724.jpg
09:13
Stage 19 the ‘last chance’ for most GC riders
nbc_btp_stage18_seg2v2_250724.jpg
08:45
Vingegaard ‘missed target’ Pogacar on Stage 18
nbc_golf_pgac_senioropenrd1hlv2_250724.jpg
07:52
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 1
nbc_roto_joeycantillo_250724.jpg
01:38
What can Cantillo do with starting opportunity?
nbc_dls_bobaninterview_250724.jpg
05:35
Boban recalls training regimen for John Wick 3
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250724.jpg
11:11
PFT PM Mailbag: How long will MIN trust McCarthy?
nbc_pftpm_johnharbaugh_250724.jpg
03:13
White House question to Harbaugh was ‘fair to ask’
nbc_pftpm_markmurphy_250724.jpg
04:55
Florio: Murphy should be NFLPA executive director
nbc_pftpm_nflcouncil_250724.jpg
05:37
How the NFL Management Council impacts contracts
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_250724.jpg
19:23
Garrett weighs in on Parsons deal, training camp
nbc_pftpm_commandersstadium_250724.jpg
02:01
Commanders’ D.C. stadium ‘moving closer’ to deal
nbc_roto_felixbautista_250724.jpg
01:26
Bautista injury shakes up deadline, O’s bullpen
nbc_roto_bradley_250724.jpg
01:32
Demoted Bradley ‘a name to watch’ at deadline
PFTPMFieldsInjury.jpg
01:44
Fields carted off during Jets training camp
nbc_roto_shaw_250724.jpg
01:17
Cubs’ Shaw has ‘caught fire’ since ASB
nbc_dls_jerryjonesdiscussion_250724.jpg
02:05
Is winning or showmanship more important to Jones?
nbc_dls_lloydhowelldiscussion_250724.jpg
08:46
Van Natta Jr.: NFLPA chaos ‘will get worse’
t_law_mpx.jpg
02:03
Jags’ Lawrence ‘in the mix’ for 5,000-yard season
nbx_cyc_ben_oconnor_intrv_250724.jpg
02:40
O’Connor ‘couldn’t be more proud’ of Stage 18 win
nbc_cyc_pogacar_intrv_250724v.jpg
01:39
Pogačar reflects on brutal Tour de France Stage 18
Finish_18_raw.jpg
08:29
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 18 finish
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterviewv2_250724.jpg
05:38
Evaluating Jets options if Fields is out long-term
nbc_dps_micahparsons_250724.jpg
10:59
Analyzing Parsons, Hendrickson contract disputes
oly_wpm_worlds_goldmatch_esphun_250724.jpg
11:56
Spain men’s water polo team tops Hungary for gold