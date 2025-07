Shane van Gisbergen scored his third win in the last five races Sunday at Sonoma Raceway.

He led 97 of the 110 laps on the 1.99-mile road course north of San Francisco.

Chase Briscoe finished second and was followed by Chase Elliott, Michael McDowell and Christopher Bell.

Advancing to the semifinals of the In-Season Challenge were Tyler Reddick, Ty Gibbs, Ty Dillon and John Hunter Nemechek.