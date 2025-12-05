How to watch Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs: Live stream info, preview for Sunday’s game

C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs this week on Sunday Night Football. It’s a crucial matchup as both teams, who are on the playoff bubble, look to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Texans vs Chiefs game

Houston Texans:

The Texans (7-5) defeated the Indianapolis Colts 20-16 last Sunday, earning their fourth straight win. C.J. Stroud returned to action after missing three games with a concussion. The third-year quarterback completed 22-of-35, throwing for 276 yards — his second most this season — with zero touchdown passes and one interception.

WR Nico Collins finished with five catches for a team-high 98 receiving yards. He scored his first career touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Texans are looking to become the seventh team in NFL history to reach the playoffs after starting the season 0-3. They currently sit just one game out of first place in the AFC South and the Wild Card spots.

Kansas City Chiefs:

After falling 31-28 to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, the Kansas City Chiefs are 6-6 and face the possibility of missing the playoffs for the first time in over a decade.

Kansas City has won nine straight AFC West titles from 2016 to 2024. They could be eliminated from division title contention if any of the following scenarios take place:



The Kansas City Chiefs tie and the Denver Broncos win against the Las Vegas Raiders



the Denver Broncos win against the Las Vegas Raiders The Kansas City Chiefs lose and the Denver Broncos win or tie against the Raiders



the Denver Broncos win or tie against the Raiders The Kansas City Chiefs lose and the LA Chargers win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

The Chiefs have not lost seven games in a season since 2014.

How to watch Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs:

When: Sunday, December 7

Sunday, December 7 Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Stroud set up well in Week 14 against Chiefs:

Stroud set up well Week 14 against Chiefs The FFHH crew discuss why C.J. Stroud could be worth picking up against a struggling Kansas City Chiefs defense and look at other quarterbacks available on the waiver wire.

