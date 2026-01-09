Jalen Hurts: I’ve “tried to give my best with whatever position I’ve been put in”

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has a habit of always saying the right thing. Perhaps more accurately, he never says anything he doesn’t intend to say.

In his midweek press conference prior to the wild-card game against the 49ers, Hurts was asked whether his reduction in running the ball has kept him healthy in 2025. (He was down from 150 attempts and 630 yards to 105 and 430.) The answer didn’t mesh with the question.

“No, I think the season’s just kind of gone the way it has,” Hurts said. “The approach this year, and how the games have been called with this coordinator — with coach [Kevin Patullo] — it’s just kind of gone that way. And so, I’ve just kind of taken it in stride and tried to give my best with whatever position I’ve been put in.”

It’s a telling comment, especially in light of the fact that the Philadelphia offense has a bad habit of slipping into extended funks. And it could lead to yet another coordinator change, which would be the fourth in four years.

After 2022, Shane Steichen got the head-coaching job in Indianapolis. After 2023, Brian Johnson was fired. After 2024, Kellen Moore became the Saints’ head coach.

The remark also comes weeks after long-time Eagles reporter Derrick Gunn revealed that players and coaches are frustrated by the fact that Hurts plays “his game,” regardless the plays that are called, adding that “the quarterback understands he has them over a barrel” contractually.

Following a Week 17 win that included another second-half evaporation of the passing game, coach Nick Sirianni said he needs to be more involved with the offense between series. That task becomes more important now, given the not-so-subtle hints Hurts has dropped regarding “whatever position I’ve been put in” by the current offensive coordinator.