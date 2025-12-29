Nick Sirianni says he needs to do better job of helping offense between series

Another game from the Eagles, another lapse into an offensive funk for half of it.

After scoring 13 points in the first half against the Bills on Sunday, the Eagles did nothing in the final two quarters. Quarterback Jalen Hurts was zero for seven passing, with net passing yards of minus-2.

In his post-game press conference, coach Nick Sirianni made it clear that he needs to make time to help offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.

“You know, we have to do a better job of helping them be in positions to succeed,” Sirianni told reporters. “I’ve got to help. I put it on myself. I’ve got to help with some things there, with some things that I know we want to get called. You know, Kevin did a good job in first half. But I’ve got to help in that second half a little bit, get some things that we want to get called there.”

Sirianni was asked by Sal Paolantonio of ESPN to explain how the head coach would or could specifically help Patullo during a given game.

“It’s hard in real-time Sal because, you know, if there’s a play called and then I say to myself right there in that scenario, like, then you’re going to get low on the play clock,” Sirianni said. “So it’s got to be better communication for me. Again, I’m saying Kevin did a great job, especially in that first half. I just need to do a better job there in the second half. Again, everything that is on that field has my name on it, not — nobody else. So I had to do a better job there. And so it’s tough in real time. It’s got to be something that’s done a little bit more by me, in the in-between series. You know, and that’s always a challenge because you’re managing the game. You’re looking at different things. You’re trying to make sure you’re looking at things. But I have to do it. I’ve done that before, so I need to do a better job in that.”

The stakes get very high, very soon. Few teams have the luxury of playing only one half of competent football and still winning. If the Eagles hope to navigate an NFC playoff field to another Super Bowl berth, they’ll have to play functional offense for more than 30 of 60 minutes.