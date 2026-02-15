 Skip navigation
Seahawks to hire Brian Fleury as offensive coordinator

  
Published February 15, 2026 05:16 PM

The Seahawks have found a new offensive coordinator who is likely to keep the same scheme.

According to multiple reports, Seattle is hiring San Francisco tight ends coach Brian Fleury for the role.

Fleury had been with the 49ers since 2019, beginning his time with the club as a defensive quality control coach. He moved over to offense in 2020, serving a quality control coach for the unit before being promoted to tight ends coach in 2022.

San Francisco added run game coordinator to his title in 2025.

Fleury is replacing Klint Kubiak, who was hired as Raiders head coach after Super Bowl LX. Kubiak previously served as San Francisco’s passing game coordinator in 2023, working alongside Fleury and head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Fleury also has at least some level of familiarity with quarterback Sam Darnold, who spent the 2023 season as the 49ers’ backup quarterback.