Seahawks agree to terms with first-rounder Jadarian Price

Another first-round pick has agreed to their first NFL contract.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks have agreed to terms with running back Jadarian Price. Price was the 32nd and final pick of the first round in Pittsburgh last month.

Nineteen of those 32 first-round picks are now under contract.

Price was also the second Notre Dame running back to be selected by an NFC West team in the first round. Jeremiyah Love went to Arizona with the fourth overall pick. Price had 280 carries for 1,692 yards and 21 touchdowns over three seasons with the Fighting Irish.

The Seahawks have Zach Charbonnet coming off of a torn ACL with Price, Emanuel Wilson, George Holani, Kenny McIntosh, Velus Jones, and Jacardia Wright making up the rest of the backfield.