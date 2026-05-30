First open Vikings OTA reveals clear leader in quarterback competition

The Vikings are having a true competition at the quarterback. It’s not shaping up to be much of a competition.

Based on this week’s OTA session that was open to the media, newcomer Kyler Murray is well ahead of incumbent starter J.J. McCarthy.

Here’s the key quote from Kevin Seifert of ESPN: “Overall, the afternoon was a reminder that McCarthy could continue along the upward trajectory he established at the end of last season -- and still fall well short of matching Murray’s experience, arm talent and potential to make big plays in the passing game.”

Pro football is the ultimate meritocracy. The Vikings lucked into Murray, the first overall pick in 2019. Cut by the Cardinals with more than $30 million in guaranteed money for 2026, the Vikings were able to get Murray — who grew up a Vikings fan — for the league minimum of $1.3 million.

McCarthy has had a fair shake. He has missed too much time due to injury, and availability is absolutely a skill. Also, McCarthy has had issues with accuracy and a fastball-heavy arsenal that keeps the Vikings from using layered passes to fuel the intermediate passing game.

If McCarthy had done well enough in 2025, the Vikings wouldn’t have been looking for another viable starter in 2026. Now, the best player will play.

So far, Murray is on track to be the better of the two. Which will help the Vikings achieve a better outcome than they experienced in McCarthy’s first year as the unquestioned starter.