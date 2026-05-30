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Big 12 embraces officiating transparency

  
Published May 29, 2026 08:46 PM

Usually, the NFL hopes to provide trickle-down leadership when it comes to football innovation. A significant officiating innovation hopefully will trickle up to the NFL.

Via Sports Business Journal, the Big 12 will create a new replay operations center to provide live audio feeds for replay reviews during broadcasts of conference games.

The Big 12 becomes the second major conference to provide replay audio to the TV audience, joining the ACC.

The UFL has created the gold standard when it comes to transparency, with replay audio, communications between the officiating control center and on-field officials, and at least one in-game interview of a game official.

The NFL is lagging. As more lesser conferences and leagues embrace transparency in officiating, it will only become more glaring.