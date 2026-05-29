Soccer match prevents Orlando Storm from hosting a UFL playoff game

It’s shaping up to be the summer of soccer, with the world’s sport repeatedly taking precedence over the current national pastime.

For the NFL, it means doing whatever FIFA wants at football stadiums in connection with the World Cup. For the UFL, it means the Orlando Storm clinching a home playoff game but not being able to play the game in its home stadium.

Or in its home city.

Or in its home state.

The UFL has announced that the Storm’s home stadium will be “unavailable” for the June 7 playoff game “due to prior commitments connected to hosting an international soccer match.” The Storm will instead host their playoff game in Columbus, Ohio.

“The UFL worked extensively to identify all potential options and find an alternative venue to keep the game in Central Florida,” the UFL explained in its announcement. “However, the largest football-capable venues in Orlando and the surrounding area are either already in use or under renovation, including UCF’s Acrisure Bounce House stadium and Camping World Stadium. Additional venues were also evaluated, but were not viable options due to broadcast requirements and operational and logistical constraints.”

The Storm, D.C. Defenders, and St. Louis Battlehawks have clinched playoff berths. The Birmingham Stallions and Louisville Kings are in the hunt for the final playoff berth.

The Columbus Aviators have been eliminated from playoff contention. Which means they can’t be the “road” team for Orlando’s “home” playoff game to be played in the Aviators’ stadium.