Brendan Sorsby made 40 Indiana-related bets while on the Indiana roster

More details are emerging regarding Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby’s gambling habits, via documents filed in connection with the lawsuit aimed at restoring his eligibility to play college football in 2026.

Via David Purdum of ESPN, court paperwork filed on Friday revealed that Sorsby made at least 40 bets involving Indiana football while he played for the Hoosiers.

The bets were placed on the team’s performance and/or the performance of individual players. They ranged from $1 to $114, with a total of at least $850. He didn’t play in any of the Indiana games on which he bet.

Sorsby also used accounts in his name, a family member’s name, and friends’ names to make at least $90,000 in bets during his four years at Indiana (2022-23) and Cincinnati (2024-25). He transferred at least $60,000 to cover bets made for him by friends.

“It became a habit for me to bet,” Sorsby wrote in a statement to the NCAA. “My betting became a compulsion which made it virtually impossible to resist the constant notifications I received from betting apps. I lost complete control of my addiction. I now realize the apps controlled me and I did not control them.”

Sorsby also said that he “never bet to make money.”

“Given the money I had and earned from NIL, the total amount of money I made from 2022 to 2025 was not a big deal to me,” Sorsby wrote to the NCAA. “I never kept track of my betting over time, but I’m pretty sure I lost more than I won.”

Sorsby’s case is set for a June 1 hearing. He has until June 22 to apply for the NFL’s supplemental draft.