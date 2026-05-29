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Giants sign first-round pick Arvell Reese

  
Published May 29, 2026 03:37 PM

The Giants have their top pick from this year’s draft under contract.

Linebacker Arvell Reese has signed his four-year rookie deal with the team. The Giants will also have a team option for a fifth year for the fifth overall pick.

The Giants have now signed all of their picks from April. Reese was one of two first-round picks — offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa was the other — and the Giants selected seven players overall.

Reese played both off-ball linebacker and edge rusher at Ohio State and is expected to be used in a variety of ways by the Giants as well. He had 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks for the Buckeyes last season.