Dan Campbell: Non-contact OTAs are “a pajama party,” we’ll see who looks good in pads

Organized Team Activities in the NFL are non-contact practices. So Lions coach Dan Campbell says they’re not much of a way to evaluate a football player.

Asked by a reporter which players had stood out in OTAs, Campbell scoffed at the idea that a player could do anything meaningful to stand out at this time of year. Campbell said that when players put on the pads and hit each other in training camp he’ll have a better idea of whether they’re the kinds of players he wants on his roster.

“A lt of guys have done really well for two days in pajamas,” Campbell said. “I’m done with the hype of a pajama party in May. . . . We’ll find out in training camp who’s who. This will be the most competition we’ve had. Top-tier competition. This will be good, across the board.”

Campbell said the players fighting for a roster spot will need to do that fighting in training camp.

“Nobody’s gonna win a job in the spring,” Campbell said. “I’m not hyping anybody up. Not in May.”