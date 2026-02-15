 Skip navigation
Raiders are expected to hire Andrew Janocko as offensive coordinator

  
Published February 15, 2026 05:03 PM

Andrew Janocko went to Las Vegas to interview for the Raiders’ offensive coordinator job on Sunday and it looks like he’ll be spending a lot more time there in the future.

NFL Media reports that the Raiders are expected to hire Janocko. Janocko was the quarterbacks coach for the Seahawks in 2025 and will be joining Klint Kubiak in Vegas after Kubiak moved from being Seattle’s offensive coordinator to the Raiders head coaching job.

Janocko was also the quarterbacks coach while Kubiak was the offensive coordinator in New Orleans and Minnesota. He spent two years in the same role with the Bears before rejoining Kubiak in New Orleans.

The Seahawks considered Janocko as a possible replacement for Kubiak, but they are expected to hire 49ers tight ends coach Brian Fleury as the new offensive coordinator on Mike Macdonald’s staff.