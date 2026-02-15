 Skip navigation
Seahawks QB coach Andrew Janocko to interview for Raiders offensive coordinator

  
Published February 15, 2026 04:30 PM

Seahawks quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko is a candidate to replace Klint Kubiak in Seattle and he’s also a candidate to join Kubiak in Las Vegas.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Janocko will interview with the Raiders for their offensive coordinator position. Kubiak was the offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl champs and became the Raiders’ head coach after they beat the Patriots in Santa Clara last Sunday.

Janocko also worked with Kubiak in New Orleans and Minnesota earlier in his career. He was the quarterbacks coach for both of those teams and had a two-year run as the quarterbacks coach for the Bears as well.

Janocko is one of four in-house candidates for the Seahawks’ coordinator job. Passing game coordinator Jake Peetz, assistant offensive line coach/run game specialist Justin Outten, and tight ends coach Mack Brown are the others. The Seahawks are also speaking to outside candidates.