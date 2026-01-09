 Skip navigation
Ravens complete interview with Broncos assistant Davis Webb

  
Published January 8, 2026 09:23 PM

The Ravens have completed an interview with Broncos quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Davis Webb, the team announced Thursday night.

Webb, 30, was scheduled to interview with the Raiders on Wednesday.

The Ravens also interviewed Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph on Thursday. They have scheduled interviews with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, former Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

Webb spent six seasons as an NFL backup quarterback before Sean Payton hired him as an assistant in 2023. He has worked with Russell Wilson and Bo Nix in his three seasons in Denver.