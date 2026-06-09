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Jaxon Smith-Njigba gets a corrected Offensive Player of the Year award

  
Published June 9, 2026 07:44 PM

Jaxon Smith-Njigba was Offensive Player of the Year.

But the NFL initially gave the Seahawks wide receiver an award that called him the “Oefensive Player of the Year.” Smith-Njigba said Tuesday that the league fixed the typo on a new award they shipped him.

We checked it,” Smith-Njigba said, via video from the team. “Everybody cleared it. I had the whole team read it, make sure it was right, and it’s good, solid.”

What can’t be fixed is Druski mispronouncing Smith-Njigba’s name at NFL Honors.

Smith-Njigba initially called the typo and mispronouncing his name “disrespectful,” but said Tuesday he is no longer bothered.

“The Super Bowl, it’s a lot, a lot of things are thrown at you, and I tried my best to stay focused . . . on the game, but now I have no [negative] feelings, ways towards the NFL, Roger [Goodell] or Druski,” Smith-Njigba said. “So, I’ll just take my trophy and accolades and all that stuff and chill at home.”