Former Colts RB Randy McMillan dies at 67

Former Colts running back Randy McMillan died Wednesday, the team announced. He was 67.

The Baltimore Colts made McMillan the 12th overall pick in 1981, and he spent his entire six-year career with the franchise. McMillan made the move with the team from Baltimore to Indianapolis in 1984.

In 88 career games — 87 of them starts — McMillan rushed 990 times for 3,876 yards and 24 touchdowns. He added 164 receptions for 1,356 yards with two receiving touchdowns.

McMillan, who played two years of college ball at Pitt with future Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino, rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns in his NFL debut. He helped the Colts beat the Patriots 29-28.

It was the second-most rushing yards for a Colts player in his NFL debut. Hall of Fame fullback Alan Ameche has the record with 194 rushing yards in his first game in 1955. Only Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk scored more rushing touchdowns among Colts players in their NFL debut when he had three in 1994.

From 1984-86 — the Colts’ first three years in Indianapolis — McMillan led the team in rushing with 705, 858 and 609 rushing yards, respectively. In the spring of 1987, McMillan was struck by a car and left with a significant leg injury that cut short his NFL career at the age of 28.