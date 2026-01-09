 Skip navigation
Commanders request interview with Cowboys TEs coach Lunda Wells

  
Published January 8, 2026 10:06 PM

The Commanders have requested permission to speak with Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells about their offensive coordinator opening, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Wells has spent six seasons in his current job, which includes three seasons with Commanders head coach Dan Quinn on staff.

The Commanders are seeking to replace Kliff Kingsbury, whom Quinn fired earlier this week.

Washington had starting quarterback Jayden Daniels for only seven games this season because of injuries. The Commanders ranked 22nd in yards and 22nd in points.

Wells also coached for the Giants from 2013-19, first as an offensive quality control coach and then as the assistant offensive line coach. From 2008-11, he was on the LSU staff.