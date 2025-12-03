Texans vs. Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

These are strange times in Kansas City. Losers of three of their last four games, the Chiefs (6-6) sit not only four games back in the AFC West but also are outside of the top seven in the AFC and thus on the wrong side of the playoff bubble as they get set to host the suddenly hot Houston Texans (7-5) Sunday night. For all intents and purposes, that makes this weekend’s game an elimination game should Patrick Mahomes and co. fail to win.

Kansas City lost on Thanksgiving in Dallas to the Cowboys, 31-28. Mahomes threw for four scores without turning the ball over, but it was not enough to overcome Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. The loss dropped the Chiefs to tenth in the AFC, two games out of the final playoff spot.

Houston has won four in a row and is threatening the Colts and Jaguars in the AFC South. C.J. Stroud and the Texans won at Indianapolis this past weekend 20-16, to pull within one game of first in the division and within one game of the final wild card spot. The Houston defense has been elite allowing more than 19 points just once in the Texans’ last six games.

Sunday at Arrowhead should be fun as the stingy Texans’ defense squares off against Mahomes and a desperate Chiefs’ team.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Texans and the Chiefs.

Game Details and How to watch the Texans vs. Chiefs live Sunday

Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Time: 8:20PM EST

Site: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: NBC, Peacock

Game odds for the Texans at the Chiefs

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Houston Texans (+150), Kansas City Chiefs (-180)

Spread: Chiefs -3.5

Total: 41.5 points

This game opened at Chiefs -5.0 with the Game Total set at 43.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Houston at Kansas City

Texans Starting QB: C.J. Stroud

Last Game: 11/30 at Indianapolis - 22-35, 276yds, 0TDs, 1INT, Sacked 2 times, 1 carry for 0yds rushing Season: 9GP, 183-277, 1978yds, 11TDs, 6INTs, Sacked 19 times, 30 carries for 189yds rushing Season:



Chiefs Starting QB: Patrick Mahomes

Last Game: 11/27 at Dallas - 23-34, 261yds, 4TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 3 times, 3 carries for 30yds rushing

Season: 12GP, 285-441, 3238yds, 22TDs, 7INTs, Sacked 27 times, 55 carries for 348yds rushing

Texans at Chiefs team stats, betting trends

The Chiefs have won 4 of their last 5 games against AFC South teams

The Chiefs have covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 home games

The Chiefs’ last 4 home games have stayed UNDER the Total

The OVER has cashed in just 3 Texans’ games this season (3-8-1)

The Texans are 6-6 ATS this season

Texans Player Injuries

S Jaylen Reed (arm) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game

(arm) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game LB Jamal Hill (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Ajani Carter (hamstring) was placed on IR and is OUT for Sunday’s game



Chiefs Player Injuries

LT Josh Simmons (wrist) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game

(wrist) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game TE Noah Grey (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RT Jawaan Taylor (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RG Trey Smith (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S Bryan Cook (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Chris Roland-Wallace (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Texans and the Chiefs

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas City Chiefs at -3.5.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 41.5.

