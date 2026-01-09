 Skip navigation
NFL will review the Rashee Rice domestic violence allegations

  
January 8, 2026

Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is facing another NFL investigation. And, possibly, another suspension.

The recent social-media domestic violence allegations against Rice, which the Chiefs acknowledged on Wednesday, have sparked an inquiry by the NFL.

“We have been in contact with the club about the matter which will be reviewed under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy,” the league told Mark Maske of the Washington Post on Thursday.

Rice served a six-game suspension to begin the 2025 season following a March 2024 street-racing incident that caused multiple injuries. If the league determines that he committed domestic violence, Rice faces enhanced penalties as a repeat offender.

For domestic violence, the baseline punishment is a six-game suspension.

The key question will be whether the alleged victim chooses to cooperate with the NFL. There’s no apparent criminal complaint or lawsuit. The league has no independent subpoena power. If the alleged victim refuses to talk to league investigators, the process will be short circuited.