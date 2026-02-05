Les Snead looking for “win-win solution” on Puka Nacua extension

The Rams took care of one item on their offseason to-do list by signing head coach Sean McVay and General Manager Les Snead to contract extensions, and Snead is now moving on to other things on the agenda.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is at the top of that list. He is deciding about playing an 18th NFL season and his return could necessitate contract conversations similar to the ones that accompanied his return for the 2025 season.

The Rams know that wide receiver Puka Nacua will be back for his fourth NFL season in 2026 and he is eligible for a contract extension for the first time. Snead addressed that on Wednesday by saying that Nacua’s play puts him in the top tier of receiver contracts, but that the structure of a pact is something that has to be worked out to the satisfaction of both sides.

“He’s evolved into one of the best,” Snead said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “It seems like, ‘OK, that’s a pretty simple contract because it’s pretty self-explanatory where you fall in the ecosystem and the hierarchy. But there’s also so many variables . . . that go into that, that make it more complex than it would seem on the surface level. So again similar to a few players that we’ve had in the past . . . that have been at that level in the ecosystem, you’ve got to begin communication and begin working through it to come up with a win-win solution.”

Linebacker Byron Young and defensive lineman Kobie Turner are also extension eligible while defensive backs Cobie Durant and Kam Curl are set for free agency, so Snead will have plenty of other work to do while trying to find common ground with Nacua this offseason.