Sean McVay “keeping my fingers crossed” Matthew Stafford will return in 2026

Sean McVay’s future with the Rams is secure after Monday’s announcement that he’s signed a multi-year contract extension with the team, but quarterback Matthew Stafford’s plans are less certain.

Stafford said after the Rams’ loss to the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game that there is a lot that goes into a decision to play an 18th NFL season and that he will “figure all that kind of stuff out with some time.” On Monday, McVay said the team will give Stafford that time while making it clear that the hope is that he’s running the Rams’ offense again this fall.

“I’m keeping my fingers crossed like you guys that he still wants to go play,” McVay said, via Greg Beachem of the Associated Press.

There’s no timetable in place for Stafford to make his decision, but the sooner the Rams know whether they need to find a new quarterback the better for their overall planning for next season.