Rams sign Sean McVay, Les Snead to multi-year contract extensions

  
Published February 2, 2026 11:38 AM

Rams head coach Sean McVay is heading into his 10th season with the team and there are no plans for the run to end anytime soon.

The Rams announced on Monday that McVay has signed a multi-year extension with the club. General Manager Les Snead, who has been in his job since 2012, has also signed an extension.

“As we enter their 10th season together, it is only fitting to reflect on the tremendous success Sean and Les have brought to this franchise, and the indelible impact they have made on Los Angeles and the NFL,” Rams owner Stan Kroenke said in a statement. “They continue to embody the standard of this franchise to compete for championships, consistently delivering a product that our fans and city can be proud of. Their collaboration embodies the We Then Me ethos we seek in our players, coaches and staff, and we are thrilled they will be leading the Los Angeles Rams for years to come.”

The Rams are 92-57 since McVay became the head coach and this year’s playoff trip was their seventh in the last nine years. They are 10-6 in the playoffs, including their Super Bowl LVI win over the Bengals at SoFi Stadium.