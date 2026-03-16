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Jeremy McNichols agrees to one-year deal with Commanders

  
Published March 16, 2026 11:21 AM

Jeremy McNichols is returning to the Commanders.

The running back has agreed to a one-year deal with Washington, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

McNichols, 30, has been with Washington for the last two seasons. In 2025, he rushed for 221 yards with one touchdown while catching 25 passes for 196 yards. He was on the field for 32 percent of offensive snaps and 14 percent of special teams snaps.

A fifth-round pick in the 2017 draft, McNichols has appeared in 71 games for the 49ers, Colts, Jaguars, Titans, and Commanders.