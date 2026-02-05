Jeff Stoutland retired from the Eagles — but not from coaching

A year after the Eagles won the Super Bowl, fueled by a running game that overpowered opponents, something changed. Which prompted changes. Which led to offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland deciding to make a change of his own, after 13 years.

But while the news was a surprise to those on the outside, the Eagles organization shouldn’t have been shocked.

Stoutland’s agent, Alan Herman, recently told Tim McManus of ESPN.com that Stoutland was frustrated with the way the 2025 season unfolded, and that he believed his voice wasn’t being heard.

Herman also emphasized to McManus that Stoutland, 63, is not retiring from coaching.

As explained by McManus, citing an unnamed league source, former offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo and head coach Nick Sirianni “began incorporating different run designs in an effort to kick start the operation.” Stoutland believed he wasn’t properly consulted, prompting him to voluntarily relinquish the title of “run game coordinator.”

With Sean Mannion arriving as the new offensive coordinator, the Eagles are expected to utilize pieces of the Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan systems. Stoutland has no history in those offenses.

Which means he’ll be looking to start a new history with a new team. Given his history with the Eagles, plenty of coaches should want him on the staff.