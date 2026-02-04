Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland retires

The Eagles suddenly have a huge hole to fill in the coaching staff.

Long-time offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland has announced that he’s retiring.

“Philadelphia,” Stoutland said on Twitter, “I’ve decided my time coaching with the Eagles has come to an end. When I arrived here in 2013, I did not know what I was signing up for. I quickly learned what this city demands. But more importantly, what it gives back. The past 13 years have been the great privilege of my coaching career. I didn’t just work here, I became one of you. Stout out.”

Stoutland arrived with Chip Kelly in 2013. It was his first NFL job, after 30 years at the college level. In 2018, Stoutland added the title of run game coordinator.

He exits with a pair of Super Bowl wins that he was instrumental in helping the team win.

Coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Sean Mannion will now need to find a replacement for Stoutland, whose offensive line was among the best in the game — and who was instrumental in developing the largely unstoppable Tush Push.