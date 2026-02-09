Seahawks entered the season as 60-1 long shots to win the Super Bowl

Few teams in NFL history have overcome longer preseason odds to win the Super Bowl than the 2025-26 Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks were 60-1 long shots to win Super Bowl LX. They were a rare team that could legitimately say before the season, “No one believes in us” and then proved everyone wrong.

According to SportsOddsHistory.com, only one team has ever entered the season with longer odds than 60-1 and then won the Super Bowl: The 1999 St. Louis Rams, who were 150-1 long shots before Kurt Warner’s Cinderella season.

The 2001 Patriots were, like the Seahawks, Super Bowl champions who entered the season with 60-1 odds.