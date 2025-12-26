Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Kel’el Ware poised to heat up

In head-to-head leagues, it all comes down to the weekend. You can have a comfortable lead in multiple categories or by a bunch of points, but if you don’t make the most of the weekend, you can walk out with a loss.

12 teams only play once this weekend, including the Nets, Hornets, Cavaliers, Mavericks, Nuggets, Warriors, Rockets, Lakers, Timberwolves, Knicks, Thunder and Spurs. Avoid those teams if you’re just looking to maximize your games played.

That’s often what it comes down to in standard points and category leagues, but that’s not always the case. Leagues with some sort of games cap or best ball formats like Yahoo!’s High Score leagues aren’t just looking for volume, though having two chances at a big night is a good strategy in best ball leagues.

Absolute must-start: Kel’el Ware, Miami Heat

Ware’s production has been inconsistent this season, but when he gets the opportunity to start and play big minutes, he has had some excellent nights. This weekend provides an opportunity for that to happen. They have a back-to-back against the Hawks and Pacers, two of the worst rebounding teams in the league, on Friday and Saturday. Bam Adebayo (back) is listed as doubtful for Friday, and it wouldn’t be surprising if that kept him from playing against Indiana.

Ware has averaged 12.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in six games without Adebayo this season. The last game he played was rough, but prior to that, he averaged 24.7 points, 15 rebounds and four three-pointers across his previous three starts.

Guards:

Collin Gillespie, Phoenix Suns

With Grayson Allen sidelined for Friday’s game against the Pelicans, Gillespie will continue to start. This is a mini two-game series against New Orleans, so there is a good chance Allen remains out against the Pelicans on Saturday as well. Gillespie has averaged 16.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.7 steals and 3.1 triples in 10 starts this season.

Ryan Rollins, Milwaukee Bucks

Gary Trent Jr. (calf) exited early from the Bucks’ last game, which allowed Rollins to take on extra minutes. GTJ has been ruled out against the Grizzlies on Saturday, so Rollins could start, but even if he doesn’t, he’s playing well enough that it doesn’t matter. Both the Bulls and Grizzlies have struggled to defend the three-point line recently, and Chicago has allowed the fifth-most points per game over their last 10.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks have a back-to-back this weekend, and with Trae Young coming off the knee injury, it is unlikely he plays in both games. He isn’t on the injury report against the Heat on Friday, so NAW should start in place of Young against the Knicks on Saturday. Miami plays with enough pace that NAW should still have a productive night as a reserve. However, it is the starting opportunity that makes NAW an appealing option.

Forwards:

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat

With Tyler Herro (toe) still sidelined, Jaquez has taken on more minutes and usage. With Adebayo expected to miss Friday’s game as well, Jaquez could be one of the primary scoring options for Miami this weekend. Matchups with the Hawks and Pacers should be favorable, specifically against Atlanta, one of the worst defensive teams over the past few weeks.

Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies

Aldama has had some big nights recently, and now he gets to take on two teams that have struggled to defend the three-point line recently. The Bucks have allowed the 10th-most three-pointers per game over their last 10 games, while the Wizards are tied for the most triples allowed during that stretch. Aldama has two 37-point outings over his last three appearances and should feast on these defenses.

Anthony Black, Orlando Magic

Black has been starting in place of Franz Wagner (ankle), but with Jalen Suggs (hip) out as well, he has seen a large bump in production. Suggs has missed Orlando’s last four games, and Black has averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game during that stretch. The Magic take on the Hornets and Nuggets this weekend, and Black should take advantage of the increased opportunity.

Centers:

Sandro Mamukelashvili, Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl is still sidelined, which means Mamu should get another start. In five starts this season, he has averaged 16.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.4 three-pointers per game. They’ll take on the Wizards and Warriors this weekend, and while Golden State isn’t a favorable matchup, Washington has struggled to defend the paint and rebound this season. Mamu should be a must-roster player until Poeltl returns.

Neemias Queta, Boston Celtics

Queta has been productive all season, and now he has two favorable matchups this weekend. The better one is on Friday against the Pacers, one of the worst rebounding teams in the league this season. The Trail Blazers have been better than Indiana, but they have been in the bottom half of the league in rebounding percentage over their last 10 games.

Derik Queen, New Orleans Pelicans

Queen is becoming a regular of this list. The Pelicans host the Suns on both Friday and Saturday, and Phoenix has the third-worst rebounding percentage over their last 10 games. Queen has been playing well lately and should be in for a big weekend. Mark Williams still hasn’t played both legs of a back-to-back this season, which should only help Queen.