 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Utah at West Virginia
Report: Michigan hires Kyle Whittingham to replace Sherrone Moore
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Kel’el Ware poised to heat up
NCAA Football: Penn State Football Head Coach Matt Campbell Introductory Press Conference
Penn State vs. Clemson - Pinstripe Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_251226.jpg
PL Update: Man United jump to fifth in table
nbc_pl_amorimintv_251226.jpg
Amorim shares takeaways from win over Newcastle
nbc_pl_munew_251226.jpg
Extended HLs: Man United v. Newcastle Matchweek 18

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Utah at West Virginia
Report: Michigan hires Kyle Whittingham to replace Sherrone Moore
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Kel’el Ware poised to heat up
NCAA Football: Penn State Football Head Coach Matt Campbell Introductory Press Conference
Penn State vs. Clemson - Pinstripe Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_251226.jpg
PL Update: Man United jump to fifth in table
nbc_pl_amorimintv_251226.jpg
Amorim shares takeaways from win over Newcastle
nbc_pl_munew_251226.jpg
Extended HLs: Man United v. Newcastle Matchweek 18

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Newcastle 'didn't do enough' against Man United

December 26, 2025 05:22 PM
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe shares his takeaways from his side's "hugely disappointing" 1-0 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_amorimintv_251226.jpg
03:18
Amorim shares takeaways from win over Newcastle
nbc_pl_munewpostgame_251226.jpg
03:16
Man United ‘win ugly,’ jump to fifth place
nbc_pl_garysegment_251226.jpg
03:47
Neville: Amorim will ‘have to change something’
nbc_pl_supporterspotlightv2_251226.jpg
50
Kraft: Supporting Newcastle is a family affair
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegmentv2_251226.jpg
05:44
Ornstein: Semenyo’s preference is to join Man City
nbc_bwoa_iwobiint_251222.jpg
08:23
Iwobi finds belonging playing for Nigeria
nbc_pl_marcointv_251222.jpg
02:44
Silva reflects on Fulham’s massive win over Forest
nbc_pl_raulintv_251222.jpg
03:09
Jimenez enjoys pressure as Fulham’s penalty-taker
nbc_pl_fulnfpostgame_251222.jpg
02:23
Fulham get ‘vitally important’ win over Forest
nbc_pl_arsmcdiscussion_251222.jpg
03:22
Can Arsenal hold off surging Manchester City?
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegmentv2_251222.jpg
06:36
Ornstein details Anderson’s potential summer move
nbc_pl_2robpreview_251221.jpg
01:59
Key things to watch in Chelsea’s battle with Villa
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_251221.jpg
03:01
Rogers ‘one of the best’ midfielders in the world
nbc_pl_2robearle_251221.jpg
02:55
Ampadu is ‘such an important part’ of Leeds
nbc_pl_emeryintv_251221.jpg
02:45
Emery pumps the brakes on Villa as contenders
nbc_pl_amorimintv_251221.jpg
05:35
Amorim: Man United ‘were the better team’ v. Villa
nbc_pl_rodgersintv_251221.jpg
05:18
Rogers ‘really confident’ in himself, Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlmupostgame_251221.jpg
04:08
Villa cement status as contenders v. Man United
nbc_pl_garynevillesegmentv2_251221.jpg
02:59
Neville: Romero’s behavior lets Spurs down
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegment_251221.jpg
05:23
Ornstein: City eyeing Maresca if Guardiola leaves
pl_update_leeds.jpg
10:36
PL Update: Leeds top Palace; Arsenal, City roll on
nbc_pl_totlivpostgame_251220.jpg
01:56
Is Romero at risk of losing captaincy for Spurs?
nbc_pl_mcwhupostgame_251220.jpg
02:00
Man City showing ‘all the signs’ for title charge
nbc_pl_howeintv_251220.jpg
02:04
Howe: NEW were denied ‘clear penalty’ v. CHE
nbc_pl_chenewstudiov2_251220.jpg
01:52
Maresca ‘deserves’ credit for CHE draw v. NEW
nbc_pl_pregameenzointv_251220.jpg
03:56
Maresca has ‘to be careful’ with cryptic words
nbc_bwoa_sizzle_251218.jpg
01:38
African PL stars honor heritage as AFCON begins
nbc_pst_avlmu_251218.jpg
12:01
Aston Villa can keep momentum going v. Man United
nbc_pst_festivepredictions_251218.jpg
09:27
PL title race heats up during festive fixtures
nbc_pst_evears_251218.jpg
09:40
Can Everton make most of Arsenal’s injury woes?

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_update_251226.jpg
09:39
PL Update: Man United jump to fifth in table
nbc_pl_munew_251226.jpg
10:21
Extended HLs: Man United v. Newcastle Matchweek 18
nbc_roto_lamarv2_251226.jpg
01:09
Downgrade BAL pass catchers with Lamar doubtful
nbc_roto_kelce_251226.jpg
01:25
Kelce’s future looms over Chiefs’ fantasy WR corps
nbc_roto_dak_251226.jpg
01:01
Prescott, Cowboys can feast vs. Giants in Week 18
nbc_pl_mugoal1_251226.jpg
01:26
Dorgu volleys Manchester United ahead of Newcastle
nbc_nba_notbxmasgradesv2_251226.jpg
15:01
Grading every NBA Christmas Day matchup
nbc_nba_notbdkp6v2_251226.jpg
04:47
Zion spearheading NOP’s charge after win streak
nbc_ffhh_rblovehatev2_251226.jpg
11:54
Raiders’ Jeanty on the love list for NFL Week 17
nbc_roto_jokic_251226.jpg
01:41
Jokic carrying Nuggets after 56-point barrage
nbc_roto_reaves_251226.jpg
01:36
Lakers fantasy targets amid Reaves uncertainty
nbc_roto_davisv2_251226.jpg
01:51
AD’s absence to boost Flagg, Gafford in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_xmasnicev2_251226.jpg
05:23
Croskey-Merritt, Harvey ball out on Christmas
nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
15:06
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_ffhh_lovehatewrsv2_251226.jpg
10:23
Jennings playing well with Purdy in recent weeks
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
03:04
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
19:01
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251226.jpg
01:43
Answering start/sit questions ahead of Week 17
nbc_ffhh_dklastcall_251226.jpg
02:26
Waddle, Giants are NFL Week 17 best bets
nbc_ffhh_christmasnaughty_251226.jpg
05:09
Lions offense on naughty list from Christmas game
nbc_nba_oftbspurs_251226.jpg
09:06
Spurs knock down Thunder for third time in 13 days
nbc_pft_broncoschiefsV2_251226.jpg
05:56
Broncos-Chiefs was ‘much closer’ than expected
nbc_pft_christmasdayV2_251226.jpg
10:44
Florio: Christmas ratings will show NFL ‘is king’
nbc_ffhh_qblovehate_251226.jpg
06:43
Burrow among top fantasy QBs in Week 17
nbc_roto_spurs_251226.jpg
02:02
Analyzing Spurs futures: West winner, Johnson COTY
nbc_roto_pitvcle_251226.jpg
01:43
How BAL-GB outcome impacts Steelers Week 17 spread
nbc_roto_bestbets_251226.jpg
01:37
Take Eagles as ‘moneyline underdog’ vs. Bills
nbc_roto_larvatl_251226.jpg
01:57
LA vs. ATL ‘one of the better bets’ in Week 17
caleb_williams.jpg
01:35
Bears vs. 49ers: X-factors, players to watch
nbc_pff_highest_grade_251226.jpg
01:40
Mendoza among highest graded players entering CFP