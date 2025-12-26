Newcastle 'didn't do enough' against Man United

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Report: Michigan hires Kyle Whittingham to replace Sherrone Moore
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Kel’el Ware poised to heat up
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
Penn State vs. Clemson - Pinstripe Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
Eric Froton
,
+1 More
Eric Froton
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
PL Update: Man United jump to fifth in table
Amorim shares takeaways from win over Newcastle
Extended HLs: Man United v. Newcastle Matchweek 18
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Report: Michigan hires Kyle Whittingham to replace Sherrone Moore
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Kel’el Ware poised to heat up
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
Penn State vs. Clemson - Pinstripe Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
Eric Froton
,
+1 More
Eric Froton
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
PL Update: Man United jump to fifth in table
Amorim shares takeaways from win over Newcastle
Extended HLs: Man United v. Newcastle Matchweek 18
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Newcastle 'didn't do enough' against Man United
December 26, 2025 05:22 PM
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe shares his takeaways from his side's "hugely disappointing" 1-0 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Related Videos
03:18
Amorim shares takeaways from win over Newcastle
03:16
Man United ‘win ugly,’ jump to fifth place
03:47
Neville: Amorim will ‘have to change something’
50
Kraft: Supporting Newcastle is a family affair
05:44
Ornstein: Semenyo’s preference is to join Man City
08:23
Iwobi finds belonging playing for Nigeria
02:44
Silva reflects on Fulham’s massive win over Forest
03:09
Jimenez enjoys pressure as Fulham’s penalty-taker
02:23
Fulham get ‘vitally important’ win over Forest
03:22
Can Arsenal hold off surging Manchester City?
06:36
Ornstein details Anderson’s potential summer move
01:59
Key things to watch in Chelsea’s battle with Villa
03:01
Rogers ‘one of the best’ midfielders in the world
02:55
Ampadu is ‘such an important part’ of Leeds
02:45
Emery pumps the brakes on Villa as contenders
05:35
Amorim: Man United ‘were the better team’ v. Villa
05:18
Rogers ‘really confident’ in himself, Aston Villa
04:08
Villa cement status as contenders v. Man United
02:59
Neville: Romero’s behavior lets Spurs down
05:23
Ornstein: City eyeing Maresca if Guardiola leaves
10:36
PL Update: Leeds top Palace; Arsenal, City roll on
01:56
Is Romero at risk of losing captaincy for Spurs?
02:00
Man City showing ‘all the signs’ for title charge
02:04
Howe: NEW were denied ‘clear penalty’ v. CHE
01:52
Maresca ‘deserves’ credit for CHE draw v. NEW
03:56
Maresca has ‘to be careful’ with cryptic words
01:38
African PL stars honor heritage as AFCON begins
12:01
Aston Villa can keep momentum going v. Man United
09:27
PL title race heats up during festive fixtures
09:40
Can Everton make most of Arsenal’s injury woes?
Latest Clips
09:39
PL Update: Man United jump to fifth in table
10:21
Extended HLs: Man United v. Newcastle Matchweek 18
01:09
Downgrade BAL pass catchers with Lamar doubtful
01:25
Kelce’s future looms over Chiefs’ fantasy WR corps
01:01
Prescott, Cowboys can feast vs. Giants in Week 18
01:26
Dorgu volleys Manchester United ahead of Newcastle
15:01
Grading every NBA Christmas Day matchup
04:47
Zion spearheading NOP’s charge after win streak
11:54
Raiders’ Jeanty on the love list for NFL Week 17
01:41
Jokic carrying Nuggets after 56-point barrage
01:36
Lakers fantasy targets amid Reaves uncertainty
01:51
AD’s absence to boost Flagg, Gafford in fantasy
05:23
Croskey-Merritt, Harvey ball out on Christmas
15:06
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
10:23
Jennings playing well with Purdy in recent weeks
03:04
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
19:01
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs
01:43
Answering start/sit questions ahead of Week 17
02:26
Waddle, Giants are NFL Week 17 best bets
05:09
Lions offense on naughty list from Christmas game
09:06
Spurs knock down Thunder for third time in 13 days
05:56
Broncos-Chiefs was ‘much closer’ than expected
10:44
Florio: Christmas ratings will show NFL ‘is king’
06:43
Burrow among top fantasy QBs in Week 17
02:02
Analyzing Spurs futures: West winner, Johnson COTY
01:43
How BAL-GB outcome impacts Steelers Week 17 spread
01:37
Take Eagles as ‘moneyline underdog’ vs. Bills
01:57
LA vs. ATL ‘one of the better bets’ in Week 17
01:35
Bears vs. 49ers: X-factors, players to watch
01:40
Mendoza among highest graded players entering CFP
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue