Supercross 2025 results: 250 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Foxborough, Chance Hymas wins
Mud races create unique opportunities, and Chance Hymas took advantage to become the sixth winner in six rounds of the Monster Energy Supercross 250 East season with his 32-second win over Cullin Park at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Hymas was not certain he would ride this season when the opener in Tampa came around. He struggled to finish sixth in that race and had not cracked the top five entering Foxborough. He would not have been the top pick of many experts since he continues to struggle with his knee injury from 2024, but a strong start placed him third in the rundown at the completion of Lap 1. Hymas rode his own pace and refused to step over the line when he caught holeshot winner Dayton Briggs. When that rider crashed on Lap 2, Hymas took advantage and led the remainder of the race.
Click here for a full recap of Foxborough
Park scored his first career podium in the same manner as Hymas got his first win. Steadily climbing from fourth on Lap 1 to second on Lap 3, he kept his bike upright while the competition around him got mired in the mud. This was Park’s first top five of the season and his fourth top-10 in six rounds.
Gage Linville would have been happy with a top-10 in Foxborough. He was shocked when the team told him he had secured the final step on the podium. This was his first career podium as well, but Linville has had an even tougher time during the season with his previous best finish of 12th in Tampa. Linville’s best career finish of 11th during his brief time in the professional ranks came last year in Philadelphia, the site of next week’s race.
Fourth-place Justin Rodbell continued the theme of career-best finishes. He may have been the least likely top-five finisher in the group because this was his first feature appearance of 2025. Last year, he spent his time on a 450.
Foxborough 450 Results
Daxton Bennick scored his third top-five and fourth top-10 of the season. He began 2025 as a solid contender with a second-place finish in Tampa but has also struggled occasionally this season. On the heels of a fifth-place finish in Birmingham, Bennick has a little momentum heading into the East / West Showdown in Philly.
Holeshot winner Briggs fell to 17th at the checkers.
The bad news for Tom Vialle was his crash on the final lap and last-place finish. He failed to earn any points for his effort, but the good news was that his principal rivals also struggled, with Seth Hammaker earning 13 for his ninth-place finish and RJ Hampshire getting only eight for his 14th-place effort. Nate Thrasher, who entered the round among the top five in points, earned only three points (19th) and fell to sixth in the standings after being passed by Hymas and Park.
Here are the 450 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 12 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Results
Feature Results
Fastest Sector Times
Individual Lap Times
Detailed Lap Times
250 East Rider Points
250 Combined East / West Points
Manufacturer Points
Here is the finishing order of Round 12 in Foxborough:
1. Chance Hymas, Honda
2. Cullin Park, Honda
3. Gage Linville, KTM
4. Justin Rodbell, Honda
5. Daxton Bennick, Yamaha
6. Lance Kobusch, Honda
7. Jack Chambers, Kawasaki
8. Mark Fineis, Kawasaki
9. Seth Hammaker, Kawasaki
10. Preston Taylor, Kawasaki
11. Trevor Colip, Honda
12. Ricci Randanella, Kawasaki
13. Henry Miller, Honda
14. RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna
15. Vinny Luhovey, Kawasaki
16. Crockett Myers, KTM
17. Dayton Briggs, Husqvarna *
18. Maximus Vohland, Yamaha
19. Nate Thrasher, Yamaha
20. Hamden Hudson, Yamaha
21. Ayden Shive, KTM
22. Tom Vialle, KTM
* Holeshot
