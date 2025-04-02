Supercross 2025 Foxborough preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch

The Monster Energy Supercross Series settles into the Northeast for the next four weeks, beginning with Round 12 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

From there, they head to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for the second time in that market, East Rutherford, New Jersey, and the inaugural race in Pittsburgh. The final two rounds will focus on the West in Denver, Colorado, and Salt Lake City, Utah.

From the time Foxborough returned to the schedule in 2016, this venue hosted races in alternate months with the exception of the COVID-altered 2020 season. Four races have featured four winners, and three of them will line up this weekend. Cooper Webb looks to defend not only his red plate but also the 2024 victory. Jason Anderson won in 2022, and Ken Roczen was victorious in 2016.

Although he has not yet won in Foxborough, Chase Sexton has more momentum than Webb or Roczen with back-to-back second-place finishes. With six rounds remaining and an 11-point gap between Webb and Sexton, this is still anyone’s championship. But Sexton needs to start making significant moves.

As WeWentFast.com points out, Webb wins the close ones. More than one-third of his wins have margins of less than a second, and last week was no exception. In a fierce battle during the race’s second half, Webb beat Sexton to the line by 0.794 seconds. His first win, a Triple Crown victory in 2019, was by 0.549 seconds over Roczen.

Webb occasionally loses by thin margins also. Since 2013, Webb has won 12 of the 22 races with a margin under a second; he finished second in four other events, which means he has been part of these contests 73 percent of the time.

The 2025 competition between Webb and Sexton has been mostly even. Both riders have 10 top-fives and a perfect record of top-10s, but Webb has minimized his mistakes with only three results off the podium; two of these were fourth-place finishes. Sexton has four finishes off the box with a worst result of sixth in Round 2 in San Diego. Webb’s average finish in 2025 is 2.6 to Sexton’s 3.0.

With his Seattle victory, Cole Davies matched a record set last year by becoming the 14th unique winner in the 450 and 250 divisions combined. Notably, in 2024, six of those winners came on 450s, with five each in the West and East divisions. There are still 12 races in which another rider can add his name to the list, with Aaron Plessinger and Justin Cooper as the best bets in the premier class.

In the 250 division, Tom Vialle is the likeliest rider to add his name to the list, and with the upcoming Northeast tour, it could happen quickly — perhaps even this week, as Vialle stood on the podium in Foxborough in 2024. Triumph’s Austin Forkner and Honda’s Chance Hymas cannot be ignored.

One might suppose that with four rounds upcoming in the Eastern time zone, the West’s Haiden Deegan and Julien Beaumer might have a chance to cool off after last week’s post-race fireworks. One would be wrong because next week’s race at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is an East / West Showdown.

2025 Top-10 finishers

450s

Cooper Webb (4 wins; 8 podiums, 10 top-fives, 11 top-10s)

Chase Sexton (3 wins, 7 podiums, 10 top-fives, 11 top-10s)

Ken Roczen (1 win, 6 podiums, 9 top-fives, 9 top-10s)

Jett Lawrence (1 win, 2 podiums, 2 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Malcolm Stewart (1 win, 2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 11 top-10s)

Eli Tomac (1 win, 1 podium, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Aaron Plessinger (3 podiums, 4 top-five, 9 top-10s)

Jason Anderson (3 podiums, 3 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Hunter Lawrence (2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Justin Cooper (1 podium, 5 top-fives, 9 top-10s)

Justin Barcia (1 top-five, 10 top-10s)

Justin Hill (1 top-five, 8 top-10s)

Dylan Ferrandis (1 top-five, 4 top-10s)

Joey Savatgy (4 top-10s)

Shane McElrath (3 top-10s)

Benny Bloss (2 top-10s)

250s

Haiden Deegan (2 wins, 6 podiums, 7 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Julien Beaumer (1 win, 3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Cole Davies (1 win, 3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Jordon Smith (1 win, 3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

RJ Hampshire (1 win, 3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Seth Hammaker (1 win, 2 podiums, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Max Anstie (1 win, 2 podiums, 2 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Jo Shimoda (1 win, 1 podium, 3 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Nate Thrasher (1 win, 1 podium, 2 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Levi Kitchen (1 win, 1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Tom Vialle (3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Coty Schock (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Garrett Marchbanks (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Michael Mosiman (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Daxton Bennick (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Cameron McAdoo (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Ryder DiFrancesco (2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Chance Hymas (1 top-five, 4 top-10s)

Maximus Vohland (1 top-five, 4 top-10s)

Anthony Bourdon (3 top-10s)

Cullin Park (3 top-10s)

Hunter Yoder (2 top-10s)

Carson Mumford (2 top-10s)

Austin Forkner (2 top-10s)

Hardy Munoz (2 top-10s)

Cole Thompson (2 top-10)

Enzo Lopes (2 top-10s)

Drew Adams (1 top-10)

Parker Ross (1 top-10)

Levi Kitchen (1 top-10)

Henry Miller (1 top-10)

Lux Turner (1 top-10)

Jett Reynolds (1 top-10)

Gavin Towers (1 top-10)

Previous Foxborough Winners

450s

2024: Cooper Webb (Followed by Chase Sexton, Ken Roczen)

2022: Jason Anderson (Chase Sexton, Marvin Musquin)

2018: Marvin Musquin (Eli Tomac, Jason Anderson)

2016: Ken Roczen (Eli Tomac, Ryan Dungey)

250s

2024: Haiden Deegan (Cameron McAdoo, Tom Vialle)

2022: Austin Forkner (Jett Lawrence, Pierce Brown)

2018: Zach Osborne (Jordon Smith, Kyle Peters)

2016: Martin Davalos (Jeremy Martin, Malcolm Stewart)

