Top News

Federica Brignone
Federica Brignone clinches Alpine skiing World Cup overall title, breaks age record
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
2025 Alpine skiing World Cup Finals TV, live stream schedule
Tennessee Tech v South Carolina
South Carolina, Indiana women in March Madness rematch after tight Sweet 16 game last year

Top Clips

nbc_wrugby_scotlandwales_250322.jpg
Six Nations highlights: Scotland 24, Wales 21
Untitled-1__840945.jpg
Six Nations highlights: France 27, Ireland 15
oly_atw60h_final_250322.jpg
Kambundji reclaims 60m title with fast finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Max Anstie breaks leg in Birmingham qualification

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published March 22, 2025 03:45 PM

With three minutes remaining on the clock in the first qualification session, running seventh at the time, Max Anstie was bounced off his bike and landed awkwardly, favoring his left leg. He was helped to the medical cart by the Alpinestars medical crew and it was announced later on Peacock’s Race Day Live show that he broke a fibula in the incident.

Anstie entered the round one point behind championship leader Tom Vialle after losing positions to that rider in the last two rounds.

Anstie landed on the crest of a jump and was propelled forward to his his head on the front wheel before leaving the seat of his Yamaha.

The team has not made an announcement, but he will likely be forced to miss the remainder of the Monster Energy Supercross season.

