Max Anstie breaks leg in Birmingham qualification
With three minutes remaining on the clock in the first qualification session, running seventh at the time, Max Anstie was bounced off his bike and landed awkwardly, favoring his left leg. He was helped to the medical cart by the Alpinestars medical crew and it was announced later on Peacock’s Race Day Live show that he broke a fibula in the incident.
Anstie entered the round one point behind championship leader Tom Vialle after losing positions to that rider in the last two rounds.
Anstie landed on the crest of a jump and was propelled forward to his his head on the front wheel before leaving the seat of his Yamaha.
The team has not made an announcement, but he will likely be forced to miss the remainder of the Monster Energy Supercross season.
