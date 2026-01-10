 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Emanuel Sharp
No. 7 Houston wins school-record 16th consecutive road game in 77-55 win at Baylor
Honor Huff
Honor Huff and Brenen Lorient help West Virginia beat No. 22 Kansas 86-75

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_hobbscommit_260110.jpg
DB Hobbs commits to Indiana at All-American Bowl
nbc_mannix_jatrade_260110.jpg
Mannix: Trading for Morant comes with ‘red flags’
nbc_cfb_lokencommit_260110.jpg
TE Loken stays home, commits to Wisconsin at AAB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Emanuel Sharp
No. 7 Houston wins school-record 16th consecutive road game in 77-55 win at Baylor
Honor Huff
Honor Huff and Brenen Lorient help West Virginia beat No. 22 Kansas 86-75

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_hobbscommit_260110.jpg
DB Hobbs commits to Indiana at All-American Bowl
nbc_mannix_jatrade_260110.jpg
Mannix: Trading for Morant comes with ‘red flags’
nbc_cfb_lokencommit_260110.jpg
TE Loken stays home, commits to Wisconsin at AAB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Wisconsin beats No. 2 Michigan 91-88 to give Wolverines their 1st loss of the season

  
Published January 10, 2026 04:06 PM
NCAA Basketball: Wisconsin at Michigan

Jan 10, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Jack Janicki (5) celebrate after defeating the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Rick Osentoski/Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

John Blackwell had 26 points, Nick Boyd scored 22 and Aleksas Bieliauskas set a career high with 17 points to lead Wisconsin to a 91-88 win over previously unbeaten, second-ranked Michigan on Saturday.

The Badgers (11-5, 3-2 Big Ten) beat their highest-ranked regular-season opponent since a win over No. 2 Michigan in 2019. They beat the AP poll’s No. 2 team on the opponent’s court for the second time since winning at Maryland on Feb. 13, 2016.

The Wolverines (14-1, 4-1) led by as much as 14 in the first half and lost because they gave up 54 points in the second half.

Michigan had a game-tying basket waved off by basket interference on Aday Mara, who followed up Roddy Gayle Jr.'s missed layup with 35.2 second left. The call stood after video review.

Braeden Carrington made two free throws on the ensuing possession after being fouled on a long, inbounds pass.

Carrington split a pair of free throws with 9.6 seconds left for a three-point lead that gave Michigan a shot to tie the game, but Gayle missed a 3.

Michigan’s Elliot Cadeau scored all 19 of his points in the first half and Morez Johnson Jr. scored 13 of 18 points in the first half. Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 14 points and Nimari Burnett added 10 points for the Wolverines.

Wisconsin trailed 38-37 at halftime but outscored Michigan 20-7 to start the second.

Bieliauskas entered the game averaging 4.0 points per game. The freshman forward from Lithuania showed why Greg Gard recruited him early in the second half, making 4 of 4 3-pointers in less than three minutes.

Up next

Wisconsin: Visits Minnesota on Tuesday.

Michigan: Visits Washington on Wednesday.