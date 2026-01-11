Hall’s second straight 30-point game leads Auburn to 95-73 blowout against No. 15 Arkansas

AUBURN, Ala. — Keyshawn Hall scored 30 points and Auburn shot 57% from the field in routing No. 15 Arkansas 95-73 on Saturday night.

KeShawn Murphy added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers (10-6, 1-2 Southeastern Conference), and Elyjah Freeman scored 13 off the bench.

Hall, the team’s top scorer, went 11 for 14 from the floor — including 4 of 5 on 3-pointers. He added five assists and made all four of his free throws.

After scoring 32 points Tuesday against Texas A&M in a 90-88 loss, Hall became the first Auburn player with at least 30 in back-to-back games since Wesley Person in 1994.

Hall also surpassed 1,500 career points in the first half and was honored during a timeout.

Darius Acuff Jr. had 19 points for Arkansas (12-4, 2-1), which shot 43% from the field. Meleek Thomas scored 17 off the bench and reserve forward Malique Ewin finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Trevon Brazile added 12 points and five boards.

A 15-3 run propelled the Tigers to an early lead and they went into halftime ahead 49-34. Auburn extended the margin throughout the second half and finished 10 for 22 (45%) from 3-point range.

The Tigers outrebounded Arkansas 37-28, leading to an 18-9 edge in second-chance points. They also held a 48-28 advantage in points in the paint.

Murphy appeared to be in pain and exited in the first half before returning.

Tahaad Pettiford was back in Auburn’s starting lineup after coming off the bench in consecutive losses to Georgia and Texas A&M, a decision coach Steven Pearl attributed to a “failure to meet team standards.”

Up next

Arkansas hosts South Carolina on Wednesday.

Auburn plays at Missouri on Wednesday.