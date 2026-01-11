 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
NCAA Basketball: Kansas State at Arizona State
Diop and Odum score 21 points each to lead Arizona State to 87-84 win over Kansas State
nbc_moto_deegan_251229.jpg
2026 SuperMotocross Anaheim 1 250 heat results: Haiden Deegan wins Heat 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

houston_baylor_mpx.jpg
Highlights: Houston routs Baylor in Waco
hurley_mpx.jpg
How Hurley, ASU got back on track
asu_ksu_mpx.jpg
Highlights: Arizona State holds off Kansas State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
NCAA Basketball: Kansas State at Arizona State
Diop and Odum score 21 points each to lead Arizona State to 87-84 win over Kansas State
nbc_moto_deegan_251229.jpg
2026 SuperMotocross Anaheim 1 250 heat results: Haiden Deegan wins Heat 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

houston_baylor_mpx.jpg
Highlights: Houston routs Baylor in Waco
hurley_mpx.jpg
How Hurley, ASU got back on track
asu_ksu_mpx.jpg
Highlights: Arizona State holds off Kansas State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Lefteris Liotopoulos scores 17 as St. John’s beats Creighton 90-73

  
Published January 10, 2026 07:02 PM

OMAHA, Neb. — Lefteris Liotopoulos’ 17 points off of the bench helped St. John’s to a 90-73 victory against Creighton on Saturday.

Liotopoulos shot 6 for 10, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Red Storm (11-5, 4-1 Big East Conference). Oziyah Sellers scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc and added six rebounds and five assists. Zuby Ejiofor shot 4 of 8 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Isaac Traudt led the way for the Bluejays (10-7, 4-2) with 14 points. Blake Harper added 12 points for Creighton.

St. John’s took the lead with 8:21 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Sellers led in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put the Red Storm up 52-34 at the break. St. John’s pulled away with a 12-3 run in the second half to extend a 13-point lead to 22 points. They were outscored by Creighton in the second half by a one-point margin, but still wound up on top, as Ejiofor led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.