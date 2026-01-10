SuperMotocross 2026 season opener 450 qualification: Eli Tomac sets fastest time early

ANAHEIM, California: Eli Tomac put his new Red Bull KTM at the top of the board in the first qualification session for the opening round of the 2026 SuperMotocross World Championship at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, with a time of 1:05.049.

“I feel in the zone my now,” Tomac told Peacock’s Haley Shanley. “We have a little tuning to do.”

Qualification 1

Tomac’s time was a slim 0.034 seconds faster than Chase Sexton (1:05.083), last year’s second-place finisher in Monster Energy Supercross points. Tomac is riding the bike Sexton campaigned in 2025. Sexton moved to Monster Energy Kawasaki to replace Jason Anderson.

Ken Roczen landed third on the morning chart with a time of 1:05.472.

After struggling through much of 2025, Jorge Prado also switched teams this season and put his KTM fourth on the chart.

Hunter Lawrence (1:05.903) rounded out the top five. His fastest lap was set on his last trip around the track.

