SuperMotocross 2026 season opener 450 qualification: Eli Tomac sets fastest time early

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Nebraska at Indiana
Jamarques Lawrence scores 27 to help No. 10 Nebraska overcome 16-point deficit to beat Indiana 83-77
NCAA Basketball: Tennessee at Florida
Boogie Fland delivers his best game at Florida and leads the way against No. 21 Tennessee, 91-67
SX 2025 Rd 08 Daytona Levi Kitchen face closeup.jpg
SuperMotocross 2026 season opener 250 qualification: Levi Kitchen fastest in Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

Aaryn_MPX.jpg
DB Washington commits to USC at All-American Bowl
nbc_cbb_sampsonreax_260109.jpg
Can Sampson, Houston get over the hump?
nbc_rtf_nosec_260110.jpg
Why no SEC team has made the title game recently

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Nebraska at Indiana
Jamarques Lawrence scores 27 to help No. 10 Nebraska overcome 16-point deficit to beat Indiana 83-77
NCAA Basketball: Tennessee at Florida
Boogie Fland delivers his best game at Florida and leads the way against No. 21 Tennessee, 91-67
SX 2025 Rd 08 Daytona Levi Kitchen face closeup.jpg
SuperMotocross 2026 season opener 250 qualification: Levi Kitchen fastest in Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

Aaryn_MPX.jpg
DB Washington commits to USC at All-American Bowl
nbc_cbb_sampsonreax_260109.jpg
Can Sampson, Houston get over the hump?
nbc_rtf_nosec_260110.jpg
Why no SEC team has made the title game recently

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

SuperMotocross 2026 season opener 450 qualification: Eli Tomac sets fastest time early

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published January 10, 2026 01:45 PM

ANAHEIM, California: Eli Tomac put his new Red Bull KTM at the top of the board in the first qualification session for the opening round of the 2026 SuperMotocross World Championship at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, with a time of 1:05.049.

“I feel in the zone my now,” Tomac told Peacock’s Haley Shanley. “We have a little tuning to do.”

Qualification 1

Tomac’s time was a slim 0.034 seconds faster than Chase Sexton (1:05.083), last year’s second-place finisher in Monster Energy Supercross points. Tomac is riding the bike Sexton campaigned in 2025. Sexton moved to Monster Energy Kawasaki to replace Jason Anderson.

Ken Roczen landed third on the morning chart with a time of 1:05.472.

After struggling through much of 2025, Jorge Prado also switched teams this season and put his KTM fourth on the chart.

Hunter Lawrence (1:05.903) rounded out the top five. His fastest lap was set on his last trip around the track.

Qualification 1 Results coming soon, after B & C are complete.