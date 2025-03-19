 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: Wake Forest at Duke
The Associated Press 2024-25 men’s college basketball All-America teams
NASCAR: Pennzoil 400
James Small knew what was happening when he saw Christopher Bell slow on pit road at Las Vegas
NCAA Basketball: West Virginia at Utah
Indiana hires Darian DeVries away from West Virginia as new head coach

jordan_mpx.jpg
Improved health not yet translating for Spieth
nbc_golf_sirakintvv2_250318.jpg
McIlroy, Scheffler ‘no-brainer’ Masters favorites
nbc_cbb_cinderellastalk_250318.jpg
Drake, High Point are Cinderella candidates

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NCAA Basketball: Wake Forest at Duke
The Associated Press 2024-25 men’s college basketball All-America teams
NASCAR: Pennzoil 400
James Small knew what was happening when he saw Christopher Bell slow on pit road at Las Vegas
NCAA Basketball: West Virginia at Utah
Indiana hires Darian DeVries away from West Virginia as new head coach

jordan_mpx.jpg
Improved health not yet translating for Spieth
nbc_golf_sirakintvv2_250318.jpg
McIlroy, Scheffler ‘no-brainer’ Masters favorites
nbc_cbb_cinderellastalk_250318.jpg
Drake, High Point are Cinderella candidates

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Christian Craig is scheduled to return to the SuperMotocross League at Birmingham

  By
  Dan Beaver,
March 18, 2025

Christian Craig will return to action this weekend in Round 10 of the Monster Energy Supercross season at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

Craig sat out the first half of the Supercross season to recover from ACL surgery. He suffered the injury in the SuperMotocross World Championship finale in Las Vegas, Nevada, saying at the time: “Not the news I want to share but also not the end of the world. In the very last race of the year, I went off the track after the sand section and when I was reentering the track, I slid and dabbed my leg. Didn’t even fall. Unfortunately, surgery was the best option to get it fixed up the right way.”

SX 2025 Rd 09 Indianapolis Justin Cooper solemn podium look.JPG
Supercross 2025 betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines at Birmingham: Justin Cooper’s podium odds improve
Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton continue to top the list of favored riders entering the second half of the season.
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,


This marks a return to Yamaha after two seasons with Husqvarna, during which his best championship effort netted an eighth in last year’s Pro Motocross season. Craig made only six rounds of the 2024 Supercross season before he was sidelined following a 12th-place finish in Glendale, Arizona. His best result in the playoffs was a pair of 14th-place finishes at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, and Texas Motor Speedway in Forth Worth, Texas.

Craig signed a two-year agreement with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing last October as a 450 rider and coach for the 250 team.

