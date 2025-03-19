Christian Craig is scheduled to return to the SuperMotocross League at Birmingham

Christian Craig will return to action this weekend in Round 10 of the Monster Energy Supercross season at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

Craig sat out the first half of the Supercross season to recover from ACL surgery. He suffered the injury in the SuperMotocross World Championship finale in Las Vegas, Nevada, saying at the time: “Not the news I want to share but also not the end of the world. In the very last race of the year, I went off the track after the sand section and when I was reentering the track, I slid and dabbed my leg. Didn’t even fall. Unfortunately, surgery was the best option to get it fixed up the right way.”



This marks a return to Yamaha after two seasons with Husqvarna, during which his best championship effort netted an eighth in last year’s Pro Motocross season. Craig made only six rounds of the 2024 Supercross season before he was sidelined following a 12th-place finish in Glendale, Arizona. His best result in the playoffs was a pair of 14th-place finishes at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, and Texas Motor Speedway in Forth Worth, Texas.

Craig signed a two-year agreement with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing last October as a 450 rider and coach for the 250 team.

