2025-26 College Football Playoff full bracket and scores, schedule, matchups

The 2025-26 College Football Playoff bracket is set, with 12 teams racing for the national championship.

The College Football Playoff selection committee released its final rankings of the season on Dec. 7, outlining the 12 teams in the bracket. This is the second year the CFP is using a 12-team format. The first round begins Dec. 19 and the action continues through the national title game on Jan. 19.

Bookmark this page and check back throughout the playoff for score updates, stats and more.

2025-26 College Football Playoff Bracket:

College Football Playoff 12-team bracket: James Madison, Miami, Alabama in; Notre Dame, Duke out

Who are the 12 teams in the 2025-26 College Football Playoff bracket?

Here are the 12 teams playing in the 2025-26 College Football Playoff, listed by seed.

*The top four teams receive a first round bye.

^ Indicates a team hosting a first-round game.

1. Indiana*

2. Ohio State*

3. Georgia*

4. Texas Tech*

5. Oregon^

6. Ole Miss^

7. Texas A&M^

8. Oklahoma^

9. Alabama

10. Miami

11. Tulane

12. James Madison

2025-26 College Football Playoff schedule, matchups, and scores:

First round:

Friday, Dec. 19



No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Alabama, 8 pm ET (ABC, ESPN, WatchESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 20:



No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami, Noon ET (ABC, ESPN)

No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 Tulane, 3:30 pm ET (TNT, HBO Max)

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 James Madison, 7:30 pm ET (TNT, HBO Max)

Quarterfinals:

Wednesday, Dec. 31



Cotton Bowl in Arlington, TX: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M/No. 10 Miami winner. 7:30 pm ET (ESPN)

Thursday, Jan. 1



Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, FL: No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oregon/No. 12 James Madison winner, noon ET (ESPN)

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oregon/No. 12 James Madison winner, noon ET (ESPN) Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA: No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 8 Oklahoma/No. 9 Alabama winner, 4pm ET (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, LA: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Ole Miss/No. 11 Tulane winner, 8 pm ET (ESPN)

Semifinals:

Thursday, Jan. 8



Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, AZ, 7:30 pm ET (ESPN)

Friday, Jan. 9



Peach Bowl in Atlanta, GA, 7:30 pm ET (ESPN)

CFP National Championship:

Monday, Jan. 19

