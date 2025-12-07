College Football Playoff 12-team bracket: James Madison, Miami, Alabama in; Notre Dame, Duke out

When Duke beat Virginia in the ACC Championship, it created a doomsday scenario and unleashed chaos for the College Football Playoff selection committee.

Would the 8-5 Blue Devils make the playoff over James Madison, the 12-1 Sun Belt champions? Would Miami, Alabama or Notre Dame be left out of the party? Those were the big questions the committee had to answer, and we now know what they chose.

James Madison, Alabama and Miami are in. Notre Dame and Duke are out.

This is shocking news, as Notre Dame was ranked ahead of Miami last week. The committee flipped the teams in its final rankings, dealing a death blow to the Fighting Irish after an impressive 10-2 season.

This signifies the selection committee valued an August head-to-head matchup between Miami and Notre Dame. The Hurricanes beat the Fighting Irish 27-24 in a thriller, and this result likely is the reason Notre Dame did not make the top 12.

Keep reading to see the full 12-team field, as well as the teams that will receive first-round byes and home-field advantage.

Projecting the final College Football Playoff rankings: Is Alabama in or out?

Who are the 12 teams in the College Football Playoff bracket?

Here are the 12 teams playing in the College Football Playoff, listed by seed.

BOLD Indicates a team that earned a guaranteed bid as one of the best-ranked conference champions.

* Indicates a team receiving a first-round bye.

^ Indicates a team hosting a first-round game.

Indiana (13-0)* Ohio State (12-1)* Georgia (12-1)* Texas Tech (12-1)* Oregon (11-1)^ Ole Miss (11-1)^ Texas A&M (11-1)^ Oklahoma (10-2)^ Alabama (10-3) Miami (11-1) Tulane (11-2) James Madison (12-1)

Notre Dame was the first team out. BYU was the second team out.

Seeding is not necessarily reflective of final ranking by the committee. Tulane and James Madison made the playoff because they were among the five highest-ranked conference champions. Notre Dame and BYU were ranked better than Tulane and James Madison, but they didn’t make the playoff.

For reference, here are the final rankings (not seeding) of the playoff teams.



Indiana (13-0) Ohio State (12-1) Georgia (12-1) Texas Tech (12-1) Oregon (11-1) Ole Miss (11-1) Texas A&M (11-1) Oklahoma (10-2) Alabama (10-3) Miami (10-2) 20. Tulane (11-2) 24. James Madison (12-1)

What teams receive guaranteed bids into the College Football Playoff bracket?

The top five conference champions that received guaranteed bids were Indiana (Big Ten), Georgia (SEC), Texas Tech (Big 12), James Madison (Sun Belt) and Tulane (American).

What teams have first round byes in the College Football Playoff?

The top-four teams received first round byes: Indiana (Big Ten), Ohio State (Big Ten), Georgia (SEC) and Texas Tech (Big 12).

College Football Playoff Schedule

First Round



Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. ET: No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 8 Oklahoma Where: Norman, Oklahoma Watch: ESPN/ABC

Dec. 20 at 12 p.m. ET: No. 10 Miami vs. No. 7 Texas A&M Where: College Station, Texas Watch: ESPN/ABC

Dec. 20 at 3:30 p.m. ET: No. 11 Tulane vs. No. 6 Ole Miss Where: Oxford, Mississippi Watch: TNT/HBO Max

Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET: No. 12 James Madison vs. No. 5 Oregon Where: Eugene, Oregon Watch: TNT/HBO Max



Quarterfinals

Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Winner of Miami/Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Ohio State Where: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic Watch: ESPN

Jan. 1 at 12 p.m. ET: Winner of James Madison/Oregon vs. 4 Texas Tech Where: Capital One Orange Bowl Watch: ESPN

Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. ET: Winner of Alabama/Oklahoma vs. 1 Indiana Where: Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential Watch: ESPN

Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET: Winner of Tulane/Ole Miss vs. 3 Georgia Where: Allstate Sugar Bowl Watch: ESPN



Semifinals

Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Winner of Tulane/Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Georgia against Winner of Miami/Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Ohio State Where: VRBO Fiesta Bowl Watch: ESPN

Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Winner of James Madison/Oregon vs. No. 4 Texas Tech against Winner of Alabama/Oklahoma vs. 1 Indiana Where: Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl Watch: ESPN



Championship

Jan. 19 @ 7:30 p.m. ET: College Football Playoff National Championship Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida Watch: ESPN



Final College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings

In addition to announcing the official playoff bracket, the final top 25 will be released Sunday. Italicized teams are those that made the playoff (see more above).

