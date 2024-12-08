College Football Playoff 2024-25: Final 12 team bracket revealed, with Oregon top seed, SMU in, Alabama out

The first 12-team bracket of the College Football Playoff is set, and in true college football fashion, it’s not without some drama.

All of the bracket was essentially locked heading into Selection Day on Sunday except for the final spot: SMU or Alabama? The committee had a decision to make between an 11-2 Mustangs team that lost the ACC Championship by a field goal to a 10-3 Clemson squad or a 9-3 Alabama team that was idle this week after failing to make the SEC Championship. Do you punish a team for making their conference championship and coming up short, setting a precedent in the future? Do you reward a team with a tougher schedule? There were fair debates for both sides, but the committee has made its choice.

SMU is in the playoff.

While the Mustangs had a weaker strength of schedule and less notable marquee wins, they kept it close with a fiery Clemson team, and the committee didn’t punish them for that loss. Alabama needed help to make it in, but in the end, the Tide didn’t help their case by losing, 24-3, to a mediocre Oklahoma team in late November. It would likely be a different story had the Tide won that game as expected.

Keep reading to see who’s in and who’s out, as well as the teams that will receive first round byes and first round home-field advantage and the playoff schedule.

Who are the 12 teams in the 2024-25 College Football Playoff bracket?

Here are the 12 teams playing in the 2024-25 College Football Playoff, listed by seed.

BOLD Indicates a team that earned a guaranteed bid as one of the top five conference champions.

* Indicates a team receiving a first round bye.

^ Indicates a team hosting a first round game.



Oregon (13-0)* Georgia (11-2)* Boise State (12-1)* Arizona State (11-2)* Texas (11-2)^ Penn State (11-2)^ Notre Dame (11-1)^ Ohio State (10-2)^ Tennessee (10-2) Indiana (11-1) SMU (11-2) Clemson (10-3)

Seeding is not necessarily reflective of final ranking by the committee. Despite receiving the third and fourth seeds, respectively, as conference champions, Boise State and Arizona State were actually “ranked” lower by the committee. Boise State was ranked No. 9, and Arizona State was ranked No. 12. Alabama was the first team out (formally ranked No. 11), and Miami was the second team out (formally ranked No. 13).

For reference, here was the final ranking (not seeding) by the committee.



Oregon Georgia Texas Penn State Notre Dame Ohio State Tennessee Indiana Boise State SMU Alabama Arizona State Miami

16. Clemson

What teams receive guaranteed bids into the 2024-25 College Football Playoff bracket?

The top five conference champions received guaranteed bids: Oregon (Big Ten), Georgia (SEC), Boise State (Mountain West), Arizona State (Big 12), and Clemson (ACC).

What teams have first round byes in the 2024-25 College Football Playoff?

The top four conference champions received first round byes: Oregon (Big Ten), Georgia (SEC), Boise State (Mountain West), and Arizona State (Big 12).

2024-25 College Football Playoff Schedule

First Round

Dec. 20 @ 8 p.m. ET: 10 Indiana vs. 7 Notre Dame

Where: South Bend, Indiana Watch: ESPN/ABC

Dec. 21 @ 12 p.m. ET: 11 SMU vs. 6 Penn State

Where: State College, Pennsylvania Watch: TNT & Max

Dec. 21 @ 4 p.m. ET: 12 Clemson vs. 5 Texas

Where: Austin, Texas Watch: TNT & Max

Dec. 21 @ 8 p.m. ET: 9 Tennessee vs. 8 Ohio State

Where: Columbus, Ohio Watch: ESPN/ABC



Quarterfinals

Dec. 31 @ 7:30 p.m. ET: Winner of SMU/Penn State vs. 3 Boise State

Where: VRBO Fiesta Bowl Watch: ESPN/ABC

vs. 3 Boise State Jan. 1 @ 1 p.m. ET: Winner of Clemson/Texas vs. 4 Arizona State

Where: Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl Watch: ESPN/ABC

vs. 4 Arizona State Jan. 1 @ 5 p.m. ET: Winner of Tennessee/Ohio State vs. 1 Oregon

Where: Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential Watch: ESPN/ABC

vs. 1 Oregon Jan. 1 @ 8:45 p.m. ET: Winner of Indiana/Notre Dame vs. 2 Georgia

Where: Allstate Sugar Bowl Watch: ESPN/ABC

vs. 2 Georgia

Semifinals

Jan. 9 @ 7:30 p.m. ET: Capital One Orange Bowl

Jan. 10 @ 7:30 p.m. ET: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Championship