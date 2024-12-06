When and where is the 2025 CFP National Championship Game? NCAA football title game schedule, location, date, time
The 2024 college football post season is in full swing, and the ultimate prize is the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship. While there’s still a way to go until the national champion is determined, here’s everything you need to know about the game.
When is the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship Game?
The 2025 CFP National Championship Game is set for January 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
If January 20 seems later than usual, that’s because it is. With the expansion of the playoff to 12 teams, the national title game has been pushed back approximately 10 days to allow for the additional games.
Where is the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship Game?
The 2025 CFP National Championship Game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium previously held the 2018 title game, which saw Alabama defeat Georgia in overtime. The venue, which replaced the Georgia Dome, opened in 2017 and is home of the Atlanta Falcons (NFL) and Atlanta United FC (MLS). The stadium also hosted the Super Bowl in 2019 and will once again host the big game in 2028.
2025 College Football Playoff full schedule
All times Eastern
First round (Dec. 20-21)
- Friday, Dec. 20 @ 8 p.m. | ABC/ESPN
- Saturday, Dec. 21 @ 12 p.m. | TNT
- Saturday, Dec. 21 @ 4 p.m. | TNT
- Saturday, Dec. 21 @ 8 p.m. | ABC/ESPN
Quarterfinals (Dec. 31-Jan. 1)
- Fiesta Bowl: Tuesday, Dec. 31 @ 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Peach Bowl: Wednesday, Jan. 1 @ 1 p.m. | ESPN
- Rose Bowl: Wednesday, Jan. 1 @ 5 p.m. | ESPN
- Sugar Bowl: Wednesday, Jan. 1 @ 8:45 p.m. | ESPN
Semifinals (Jan. 9-10)
- Orange Bowl: Thursday, Jan. 9 @ 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Cotton Bowl: Friday, Jan. 10 @ 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
CFP National Championship
- Monday, Jan. 20 @ 7:30 p.m. | Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia | ESPN
How to watch 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship Game
The 2025 CFP National Championship Game will air on ESPN.