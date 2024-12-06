 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final - Grenoble
2024 Grand Prix Final figure skating results
Miami Marlins v Minnesota Twins
2024 Fantasy Baseball Breakout: Bailey Ober
Madison Chock, Evan Bates Skate America
Ilia Malinin, Chock/Bates lead Grand Prix Final going into free programs

Top Clips

nbc_dps_boogermcfarlandinterview_v2_241206.jpg
49ers have big decision to make with Purdy
nbc_dps_lionspackersrecap_241206.jpg
Are Lions peaking too soon to make Super Bowl run?
nbc_gc_woods2000_241206.jpg
Analyzing Tiger’s legendary 2000 season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final - Grenoble
2024 Grand Prix Final figure skating results
Miami Marlins v Minnesota Twins
2024 Fantasy Baseball Breakout: Bailey Ober
Madison Chock, Evan Bates Skate America
Ilia Malinin, Chock/Bates lead Grand Prix Final going into free programs

Top Clips

nbc_dps_boogermcfarlandinterview_v2_241206.jpg
49ers have big decision to make with Purdy
nbc_dps_lionspackersrecap_241206.jpg
Are Lions peaking too soon to make Super Bowl run?
nbc_gc_woods2000_241206.jpg
Analyzing Tiger’s legendary 2000 season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

When and where is the 2025 CFP National Championship Game? NCAA football title game schedule, location, date, time

  
Published December 6, 2024 03:20 PM

The 2024 college football post season is in full swing, and the ultimate prize is the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship. While there’s still a way to go until the national champion is determined, here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship Game?

The 2025 CFP National Championship Game is set for January 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

If January 20 seems later than usual, that’s because it is. With the expansion of the playoff to 12 teams, the national title game has been pushed back approximately 10 days to allow for the additional games.

Where is the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship Game?

The 2025 CFP National Championship Game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium previously held the 2018 title game, which saw Alabama defeat Georgia in overtime. The venue, which replaced the Georgia Dome, opened in 2017 and is home of the Atlanta Falcons (NFL) and Atlanta United FC (MLS). The stadium also hosted the Super Bowl in 2019 and will once again host the big game in 2028.

2025 College Football Playoff full schedule

All times Eastern

First round (Dec. 20-21)

  • Friday, Dec. 20 @ 8 p.m. | ABC/ESPN
  • Saturday, Dec. 21 @ 12 p.m. | TNT
  • Saturday, Dec. 21 @ 4 p.m. | TNT
  • Saturday, Dec. 21 @ 8 p.m. | ABC/ESPN

Quarterfinals (Dec. 31-Jan. 1)

  • Fiesta Bowl: Tuesday, Dec. 31 @ 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
  • Peach Bowl: Wednesday, Jan. 1 @ 1 p.m. | ESPN
  • Rose Bowl: Wednesday, Jan. 1 @ 5 p.m. | ESPN
  • Sugar Bowl: Wednesday, Jan. 1 @ 8:45 p.m. | ESPN

Semifinals (Jan. 9-10)

  • Orange Bowl: Thursday, Jan. 9 @ 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
  • Cotton Bowl: Friday, Jan. 10 @ 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

CFP National Championship

  • Monday, Jan. 20 @ 7:30 p.m. | Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia | ESPN

How to watch 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The 2025 CFP National Championship Game will air on ESPN.