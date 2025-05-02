How to watch 2025 La Vuelta Femenina: schedule, start times, live stream info, route map

The top names in women’s cycling will all be in one spot when La Vuelta Femenina kicks off Sunday morning on Peacock. Coverage of the first stage of the race begins Sunday at 6:20 a.m. ET, followed by daily broadcasts until the race’s conclusion on Saturday, May 10.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the 2025 La Vuelta Femenina, including the schedule, route and additional information about how to watch cycling on Peacock.

How to watch Stage 1 of La Vuelta Femenina 2025

When: Sunday, May 4

Sunday, May 4 Time: 6:20 a.m. ET

6:20 a.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

When is La Vuelta Femenina 2025?

La Vuelta Femenina kicks off Sunday, May 4 and concludes Saturday, May 10. All seven stages air exclusively on Peacock. The full schedule of La Vuelta Femenina is below.



Stage Date Start Finish Distance Live Stream 1 Sunday, May 4 Barcelona Barcelona 8.1 kilometers Peacock 2 Monday, May 5 Molins de Rei Sant Boi de Llobregat 99 kilometers Peacock 3 Tuesday, May 6 Barbastro Huesca 132.4 kilometers Peacock 4 Wednesday, May 7 Pedrola Borja 111.6 kilometers Peacock 5 Thursday, May 8 Golmayo Lagunas de Neila 120.4 kilometers Peacock 6 Friday, May 9 Becerril de Campos Baltanás 126.7 kilometers Peacock 7 Saturday, May 10 La Robla Cotobello 152.6 kilometers Peacock

La Vuelta Femenina 2025 route map

The race starts in Barcelona and wraps up in Cotobello. The official route map is pictured below.

How far is La Vuelta Femenina 2025?

The total distance of the race is 748 kilometers, which is approximately 465 miles.

What teams are participating in La Vuelta Femenina 2025?

The 21 teams participating in this year’s La Vuelta Femenina are pictured below.

What awards are given out during La Vuelta Femenina?

There are various awards given out during La Vuelta Femenina, including a combativity award, a best young rider award and a team classification award. Click here to view all the awards that will be handed out this year.

Who won last year’s race?

Dutch rider Demi Vollering of Team SD Worx–Protime won last year’s general classification. Fellow Dutch cyclist Riejanne Markus of Team Visma–Lease a Bike came in second place, finishing 1:49 behind Vollering.

How do I watch cycling on Peacock?

Will Peacock air the Tour de France?

Peacock is the exclusive home of the Tour de France in the U.S. through 2029, with live start-to-finish coverage of every stage.

