How to watch 2025 La Vuelta Femenina: schedule, start times, live stream info, route map

  
Published May 1, 2025 08:53 PM

The top names in women’s cycling will all be in one spot when La Vuelta Femenina kicks off Sunday morning on Peacock. Coverage of the first stage of the race begins Sunday at 6:20 a.m. ET, followed by daily broadcasts until the race’s conclusion on Saturday, May 10.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the 2025 La Vuelta Femenina, including the schedule, route and additional information about how to watch cycling on Peacock.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

How to watch Stage 1 of La Vuelta Femenina 2025

  • When: Sunday, May 4
  • Time: 6:20 a.m. ET
  • Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: Giro d’Italia to go inside the Vatican’s walls in homage to Pope Francis

When is La Vuelta Femenina 2025?

La Vuelta Femenina kicks off Sunday, May 4 and concludes Saturday, May 10. All seven stages air exclusively on Peacock. The full schedule of La Vuelta Femenina is below.

StageDateStartFinishDistanceLive Stream
1Sunday, May 4BarcelonaBarcelona8.1 kilometers

Peacock

2Monday, May 5Molins de ReiSant Boi de Llobregat99 kilometers

Peacock

3Tuesday, May 6BarbastroHuesca132.4 kilometers

Peacock

4Wednesday, May 7PedrolaBorja111.6 kilometers

Peacock

5Thursday, May 8GolmayoLagunas de Neila120.4 kilometers

Peacock

6Friday, May 9Becerril de CamposBaltanás126.7 kilometers

Peacock

7Saturday, May 10La RoblaCotobello152.6 kilometers

Peacock

La Vuelta Femenina 2025 route map

The race starts in Barcelona and wraps up in Cotobello. The official route map is pictured below.

routemap.PNG

How far is La Vuelta Femenina 2025?

The total distance of the race is 748 kilometers, which is approximately 465 miles.

What teams are participating in La Vuelta Femenina 2025?

The 21 teams participating in this year’s La Vuelta Femenina are pictured below.

teams.png

What awards are given out during La Vuelta Femenina?

There are various awards given out during La Vuelta Femenina, including a combativity award, a best young rider award and a team classification award. Click here to view all the awards that will be handed out this year.

Who won last year’s race?

Dutch rider Demi Vollering of Team SD Worx–Protime won last year’s general classification. Fellow Dutch cyclist Riejanne Markus of Team Visma–Lease a Bike came in second place, finishing 1:49 behind Vollering.

