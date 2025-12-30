How to watch No. 4 UConn vs. Xavier: TV, live stream info, storylines for Tuesday’s game

On a seven-game winning streak, fourth-ranked UConn will travel Wednesday to Cincinnati for a Big East matchup against Xavier on Peacock

With a defense that ranks sixth nationally in points allowed, the Huskies (12-1) have started 2-0 in the Big East for the third time in four seasons.

The Musketeers (1-1 Big East, 9-4 overall) are coming off a Dec. 20 win over Georgetown after losing their conference opener to Creighton.

In the series, UConn holds a 7-5 edge over Xavier, including 6-4 in Big East games. Last season was a split with the home team winning each time.

More information below on No. 4 UConn and Xavier and how to watch the game.

No. 4 UConn:

The Huskies went 10-1 in a tough nonconference slate that featured Quad 1 victories over BYU, Illinois, Kansas and Florida. They have opened Big East schedule with a 79-60 victory over Butler and a 72-54 win over DePaul.

Leading scorer Solo Ball (15.4 points per game) missed the Dec. 20 win over DePaul with a minor injury after a career-high 26 points against Butler. Alex Karaban (21 points), Tarris Reed Jr. (14) and Silas DeMary Jr. (13) picked up the slack in Ball’s absence.

In its eighth season under head coach Dan Hurley, UConn is expecting to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, redeeming last year’s second-round elimination after consecutive national championships.

Xavier:

With no returning scholarship players, the Musketeers were picked to finish eighth in the Big East and went 8-3 in nonconference games. They suffered Quad 1 losses to Iowa (81-62) and Georgia (78-77) but earned a solid win over West Virginia.

First-year head coach Richard Pitino, who was the Mountain West Coach of the Year last season at New Mexico, has emphasized ball security. Xavier is tops in the Big East with 19 assists per game and a 1.94 assist-to-turnover ratio and ranks second in 3-point shooting at 36%.

Florida Atlantic transfer Tre Carroll is fifth in the Big East in scoring (16.5 points per game) and led the win over Georgetown with 22 points. Roddie Anderson III and Malik Messina-Moore had 14 points apiece, and Filip Borovicanin (11 points) led the team with 13 rebounds.

How to watch No. 4 UConn vs. Xavier:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 31

Wednesday, Dec. 31 Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET YouTubeTV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

